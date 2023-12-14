Newspaper icon
Australian Retirement Trust selects chief executive

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 14 DEC 2023   12:56PM

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has named chief executive Bernard Reilly's successor, assuming the top job in March 2024.

David Anderson will take over as chief executive of ART next year, following 25 years at Mercer both in Australia and abroad. His appointment follows Reilly's recent decision to retire from the fund in the new year, marking two years since the merger that created ART.

Anderson is currently Mercer's global chief commercial officer, based in London. It's a role he took on in March 2021, following several other senior global roles that saw him work across Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and the US.

At the beginning of his tenure with Mercer, Anderson held a raft of roles in Australia before becoming leader of the financial services business for Asia Pacific and eventually chief executive of Australia and New Zealand, a role he held for five years.

Between 2014 and 2016, he also served as Marsh McLennan chair of Australia.

He began his career at AMP in 1987, working on the administration of endowment retirement plans, moving up the ranks to become managing principal, consultancy services before joining Mercer in 1998.

To be based in Brisbane, Anderson said he is delighted to be returning to Australia to take on the role, describing the appointment as an honour.

"ART has been putting members' money to work both locally and globally, aiming not just for financial success but for a secure, confident, and dignified retirement for their 2.3 million members. I'm excited to contribute to this mission and to bring my global experience to the table to benefit the ART team and their members," Anderson said.

ART chair Andrew Fraser said Anderson's appointment comes at a pivotal time for the fund and the broader super landscape.

"With a changing superannuation landscape, this an exciting time for Australian Retirement Trust and we believe David Anderson will be an exceptional leader to steward the fund and our people on behalf of our 2.3 million members," Fraser said.

"The Australian Retirement Trust board believes David's experience and capabilities, global as well as local perspective, leadership style and values will enable him to be an outstanding chief executive of ART."

Fraser also acknowledged the contribution of Reilly, thanking him for his commitment to the fund.

"Bernard was integral to the successful delivery of the largest and most complex superannuation merger in Australian history to form Australian Retirement Trust and will leave a lasting legacy for our members," Fraser said.

"On behalf of the board and executive team I thank Bernard for his unwavering commitment to acting in our members best interests."

Anderson and Reilly will work together in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition. Reilly is due to depart in February.

Read more: ARTAustralian Retirement TrustMercerBernard ReillyDavid AndersonAndrew Fraser
