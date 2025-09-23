Newspaper icon
Australian Retirement Trust chief executive steps down

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 23 SEP 2025   12:30PM

David Anderson is stepping down as chief executive of Australian Retirement Trust (ART), with Kathy Vincent to replace him.

The $330 billion super fund said Anderson notified the ART board of his intention to resign, just 18 months after joining.

Vincent currently serves as chief operating officer, a role that Rodney Greenhalgh will take on in an interim capacity.

She will take over the top job on October 1.

Vincent first joined ART two years ago as chief retirement officer.

"Kathy brings enormous experience and commitment to the chief executive role. As a leader with a large span of influence, Kathy is exceptionally well placed to lead ART into the future," ART chair Andrew Fraser said.

"I know her to be not just a quality leader, but someone who will strive for excellence on behalf of the 2.4 million Australians who are counting on ART to secure their retirement savings."

Anderson said he had made a personal decision to leave the fund, saying he wishes ART and its members all the best.

"It's been an honour and a privilege to lead ART to become one of the largest retirement savings and income funds in Australia and a prominent global institutional investor. I'm very grateful to have had the opportunity to serve ART's members and to have had a part in driving retirement outcomes for those 2.4 million Australians alongside 200,000 employers, union and financial adviser partners," Anderson said.

"I'm so proud of the accomplishments of my ART colleagues in my time here. In addition to award-winning investment performance, together they have delivered for our members and partners every day.

"With great confidence in our executive committee and enterprise leaders, and with an expanding cadre of grandchildren growing up faster than I anticipated in Sydney, I now need to be closer to them and devote more time to our family."

Fraser thanked Anderson for his contribution to the fund.

"David's tenure as chief executive has resulted in the introduction of a focused strategy and streamlined operating model designed to drive the next phase of ART's growth and deliver even greater outcomes for our members," Fraser said.

"This work has been fundamentally important to positioning ART for the long term. We thank David for his many contributions and wish him and his family all the best for the future."

Commenting on her appointment as chief executive, Vincent said: "Across my career I've been able to work at some extraordinary institutions, but I can truly say I've never felt as at home as I do at ART."

"I am looking forward to being able to bring that feeling to our members, our team, our employers and other partners.

"Thanks to David's leadership, ART is on a clear path towards where we want to be by 2030, and I'm determined to keep us driving towards that goal."

ART has seen several of its top executives head for the exit in recent times.

Shortly after Anderson joined, a leadership restructure saw the departure of Dave Woodall for a role at Insignia Financial, and chief member officer Lachlan East. Some time later chief enterprise services officer Julie Bingham left, while general manager of enterprise design Helen Mills also resigned.

The head of public markets Greg Barnes and head of capital markets Herbert Chang also left the fund earlier this year.

Read more: ARTAustralian Retirement TrustDavid AndersonKathy VincentRodney Greenhalgh
