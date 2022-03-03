Australian Retirement Trust announces next merger partner

Australian Retirement Trust (ART), the entity created by the merger of QSuper and Sunsuper, has announced its next merger partner.

The Australia Post Superannuation Scheme (APSS) has formally agreed to merge with ART.

The APSS trustee's independent chair Mark Birrell said the merger will enable APSS to tap into the economies of scale that ART brings, given it has more than $230 billion in funds under management and over two million members.

"It's a very beneficial merger for our members and a welcome part of the creation of one of Australia's largest and most significant super funds," Birrell said.

"Three years ago, the APSS initiated a review of the best ways to serve the long-term financial interests of our members and we are delighted that this competitive process sees us choosing to make a successor fund transfer into Australian Retirement Trust."

APSS is a defined benefit plan with approximately $8 billion in assets and 28,000 members. The fund has been closed to new Australian Post employees since 2012.

APSS first announced publicly that it was exploring a merger with Sunsuper in March last year, aware at the time that Sunsuper was also engaged in merger discussions with QSuper.

ART will establish a dedicated Australia Post corporate plan within its structure and maintain the APSS defined benefits, funded by Australia Post, while APSS members' accumulation balances will be transferred to comparable ART investment products.

"APSS joins Australian Retirement Trust at an exciting time for our fund. As the second largest fund in the country, APSS members will benefit from our ability to leverage our size and scale to seek out world-class investment opportunities and deliver enhanced products and services," ART chief executive Bernard Reilly said.

"As the largest corporate outsourcing the industry has seen, we're excited APSS has decided to trust Australian Retirement Trust with their members' retirement outcomes. The work that has gone into executing this merger from the teams at both APSS and Australian Retirement Trust, is a testament to both funds' unwavering commitment to their members."