Australian retirement system given B+

Australia's retirement system has been awarded a B+ by Mercer and the CFA Institute in their 2022 Global Pension Index, ranking sixth overall for the second consecutive year.

The index covers 44 retirement systems around the world, measuring them on adequacy, sustainability, and integrity. Iceland, Netherlands, and Denmark received the top marks, followed by Israel and Finland.

Overall, Australia scored 76.8 out of a possible 100. It scored 70.2 for adequacy, 77.2 for sustainability, and 86.8 for integrity.

"Our system has again ranked very strongly and the policy reforms and reviews that are in flight should continue to improve financial outcomes for retirees and their access to financial advice. The increase in the SGC rate to 10.5%, and the Retirement Income Covenant partially address our weak link with respect to our adequacy score and will help improve our ranking over time," CFA Institute Board of Governors member Maria Wilton said.

Mercer senior partner David Knox was the lead author of the study. He said the Australian system needs to shift its culture and focus from accumulation to management of balances in retirement.

"The primary purpose of compulsory superannuation has been, for the past thirty years, focused on accumulation of savings for a healthy retirement. Australia has done this well, and the system continues to perform strongly against global pension systems," he said.

"But there are opportunities for further improvement, particularly when it comes to retirement income. There needs to be a mindset shift so that members perceive superannuation as less of a nest egg and more of an income for consumption."

He also added that there is a risk to the broader Australian economy if retirees continue to reduce their spending.

"On a macro level, if we have an ageing population who have significantly reduced their spending, we risk the economy shrinking, in an environment where reduced wage growth, rising inflation and reduced investment returns across many asset classes has placed additional financial pressures on existing retirement income systems. This culminates in Australians living below their means," Knox said.

"A mindset shift requires time and an investment in education across the community and industry at large. Superannuation fund trustees have published their funds' retirement strategies which is a step in the right direction. We now need to educate and empower Australians to play a proactive role in managing their super and ensuring that the system supports their transition to retirement."

Thailand received the worst ranking, coming in last with an overall score of just 41.7. Turkey, India, Argentina and the Philippines were also among the poorest rankings.

In terms of the sub-indices measured, Iceland scored the best on adequacy (85.8) and sustainability (83.8), while Finland had the best integrity score (93.3). At the other end of the scale, India scored the lowest for adequacy (37.6), the Philippines for integrity (30.0) and Austria for sustainability (22.7).