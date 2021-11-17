NEWS
General

Australian philanthropy awards winners announced

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 NOV 2021   11:28AM

Tim Fairfax was recognised as Leading Philanthropist at Philanthropy Australia's annual awards last night, presented in a special online ceremony for the second consecutive year.

Now in their seventh year, the awards celebrate extraordinary achievements in contemporary philanthropy and highlight partnerships between philanthropy and for-purpose organisations to honour those who are working to create lasting, positive change.

Taking home the top award, Fairfax was commended by his peers for his significant and enduring contributions to rural and regional Australia, as well as his passionate support and advocacy for organisations involved in education, arts and culture.

Ann Johnson, co-chair of Philanthropy Australia, said there were few areas of Australian life that have not been touched by Fairfax or his family foundation's philanthropy.

"It would be hard to think of someone who has made more of a contribution to rural and regional Australia, but Tim's impact goes way beyond the bush," Johnson said.

"Not only has he been a long-time supporter of the nation's farmers and farming communities, but he has also funded and advocated for organisations involved in education, arts and culture, and many other areas.

"In addition to generous funding he has provided time, knowledge and leadership to countless organisations and in recent years, as the nations' regions have been impacted by debilitating drought, bushfires and then of course the pandemic, his family foundation has supported a wide range of philanthropic initiatives and innovations."

Alongside his wife Gina, the 75-year-old seasoned philanthropist said that a lifetime doing philanthropy has also been a lifetime of learning about philanthropy.

"I've learned along the way," Fairfax said.

"I think it's just evolved, and it's evolved from meeting people, by being with organisations, and being inside organisations and getting a better understanding of the contribution one individual can make and possibly the difference one can make."

Other award winners were:

  • Better Philanthropy Award: Fay Fuller Foundation
  • Bolder Philanthropy Award: Gandel Foundation
  • Best Grant Program Award: COVID-19 Rapid Advocacy Fund
  • Community Philanthropy Award: Inner North Community Foundation
  • Environmental Philanthropy Award: The Limb Family Foundation
  • Indigenous Philanthropy Award: CAGES Foundation
  • International Philanthropy Award: Arup engineering
  • The Eve Mahlab AO Gender-wise Philanthropy award: Trawalla Foundation

Read more: PhilanthropyTim FairfaxPhilanthropy AustraliaAustralian PhilanthropyAnn JohnsonArupBetter PhilanthropyFay Fuller Foundation Bolder PhilanthropyGandel Foundation Best Grant ProgramGina FairfaxInner North Community Foundation Environmental PhilanthropyLimb Family Foundation Indigenous PhilanthropyTrawalla Foundation
VIEW COMMENTS

