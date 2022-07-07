Australian investor confidence plummets: CA ANZ

Investor confidence in local and international capital markets is lower than it was at the depth of the COVID pandemic according to a Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) survey.

The CA ANZ survey said a combination of the pandemic, market volatility, supply chain disruptions, inflation and interest rate increases have rattled investor confidence.

"Plunges in the sharemarket, ongoing global political unrest, inflationary challenges and associated broader economic uncertainty all led to the concerning results," CA ANZ said.

CA ANZ assurance and reporting leader Amir Ghander stated: "Investor confidence in local and international capital markets is at the lowest levels we've seen since this survey was launched four years ago."

"Investor confidence is on the ropes."

The survey found the number of investors citing global political unrest as the biggest risk to the domestic economy has jumped by 10 % since last year now representing a quarter of investors.

Moreover, retail investor confidence in capital markets has tumbled, with those reporting high confidence in both the domestic (39%) and international markets (24%) down by 10% from last year.

With regards to investing in crypto assets, Ghander noted the survey showed a profound polarisation between age groups.

Of the 18-44 age group, 71% were confident to invest in crypt-assets, almost as confident as they were in investing in capital markets (79%). Oppositely, only 26% of the 45-65 age group were confident in investing in crypto assets.

Ghandar said: "Younger investors say they believe in the buzz around crypto - what they're hearing about it on the news, social media and from friends - ultimately, they believe in the technology. Older investors are spooked by crypto's volatility and they perceive a lack of regulation and transparency."

"In a sense both are right - blockchain has enormous potential to revolutionise integrity and transparency - but cannot yet replace all the key roles for regulation and traditional market and information integrity mechanisms."