Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Australian investor confidence plummets: CA ANZ

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 7 JUL 2022   12:47PM

Investor confidence in local and international capital markets is lower than it was at the depth of the COVID pandemic according to a Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) survey.

The CA ANZ survey said a combination of the pandemic, market volatility, supply chain disruptions, inflation and interest rate increases have rattled investor confidence.

"Plunges in the sharemarket, ongoing global political unrest, inflationary challenges and associated broader economic uncertainty all led to the concerning results," CA ANZ said.

CA ANZ assurance and reporting leader Amir Ghander stated: "Investor confidence in local and international capital markets is at the lowest levels we've seen since this survey was launched four years ago."

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

"Investor confidence is on the ropes."

The survey found the number of investors citing global political unrest as the biggest risk to the domestic economy has jumped by 10 % since last year now representing a quarter of investors.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

Moreover, retail investor confidence in capital markets has tumbled, with those reporting high confidence in both the domestic (39%) and international markets (24%) down by 10% from last year.

With regards to investing in crypto assets, Ghander noted the survey showed a profound polarisation between age groups.

Of the 18-44 age group, 71% were confident to invest in crypt-assets, almost as confident as they were in investing in capital markets (79%). Oppositely, only 26% of the 45-65 age group were confident in investing in crypto assets.

Ghandar said: "Younger investors say they believe in the buzz around crypto - what they're hearing about it on the news, social media and from friends - ultimately, they believe in the technology. Older investors are spooked by crypto's volatility and they perceive a lack of regulation and transparency."

"In a sense both are right - blockchain has enormous potential to revolutionise integrity and transparency - but cannot yet replace all the key roles for regulation and traditional market and information integrity mechanisms."

Read more: Investor confidenceChartered Accountants Australia and New ZealandAmir GhanderYoung investorsCryptocurrency
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

No place for crypto in insto portfolios: PGIM
Dump annual super contributions cap: CA ANZ
Older investors, women flock to crypto
ATO cracks down on crypto
BNY to launch crypto admin platform
Watchdog warns of celebrity-endorsed bitcoin scams
Crypto investment opportunities outright scams: ASIC
Former Australian cricket captain in crypto fail
Aussie fintech launches index-style crypto fund
Crypto exchange enters superannuation market

Editor's Choice

Frontier welcomes Sarah Guthleben as new exec

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:41PM
Frontier Advisors named Sarah Guthleben as part of its leadership team and its new head of people and culture.

ASIC takes Lanterne Fund Services to court

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:35PM
ASIC has issued civil penalty proceedings against wholesale licensee Lanterne Fund Services, saying it operated with almost no compliance staff or risk management processes.

AMP appoints general manager, wealth distribution

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:32PM
Lisa Sorgini has been appointed to the role of general manager of wealth distribution, as part of AMP's Australian Wealth Management business.

Bendigo Bank agrees to buy ANZ margin lending book

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:28PM
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has inked a deal to buy the ANZ investment lending portfolio, allowing it to further grow its margin lending business, Leveraged Equities.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.