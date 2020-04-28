NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Regulatory
Australian fund regulation below average: Morningstar
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 28 APR 2020   12:31PM

Australia has received a below average grade from Morningstar for the regulatory and tax frameworks that its managed funds face.

As part of its biannual Global Investor Experience report, the research house assessed the experiences of mutual fund investors across 26 markets, assigning grades of top, above average, average, below average and bottom to each country.

The Netherlands, Sweden and UK were the most investor-friendly markets in terms of regulation and taxation. While Belgium, Finland and Norway received above average grades.

Along with Australia, Morningstar pointed to Canada, China, Japan, New Zealand and the US as "below average" fund markets needing to improve.

The research house did not assign a "bottom" grade to any market, as all provide basic protections for investors, it said.

Morningstar head of policy research and co-author of the study Aron Szapiro said the world's financial leaders had been slow in their implementation of effective regulatory reform.

"When it comes to regulation and taxation in the fund industry, we are looking for policy that ultimately empowers investor success, like tax incentives that encourage individual investment and effective regulation of funds that promotes transparency and limits misleading statements and conflicts of interest," he said.

"We found that regulators in the US and Canada are generally running efficient systems.

"However, the pace of reform there hasn't kept up with the rest of the world, explaining why the US and Canada continued to receive a below average grade for regulation and taxation in our study."

Of the 26 markets, only Singapore and Hong Kong do not tax fund investors at all, Morningstar said.

"Many markets exempt fund investors from capital gains while they hold a fund but tax at least some of the fund's income," it said.

"The US and Australia are notable exceptions where taxes are due on capital gains incurred by the fund, regardless of whether an investor has sold the fund or not."

Despite Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the US having adequate regulatory standards around mutual fund operations and distribution, Morningstar said they consistently lagged behind other markets.

"They fall short of the standard set by other markets that govern conflicts of interest and incentivise investing," it said.

"In addition, Australia, Canada, and the US all lag on tax policy compared with other markets in the study, creating distortions and disincentives to invest."

The continued success and growth of exchange traded products has allowed investors to have more choice, the research house said.

"Distributors still have more incentive to offer open-end funds in some markets," Morningstar said.

"In addition, the tax treatment of ETFs can vary. For example, in the US, the choice is distorted by differing tax treatments that are advantageous to ETFs, while, in New Zealand, ETFs are tax-disadvantageous for lower earners."

There have been some positive steps globally to reduce the levying of distribution fees through a fund's expense ration, Morningstar said, pointing to Australia as one such example.

"Commissions have been banned in Australia, the Netherlands, and the UK," it said.

"In Hong Kong, intermediaries that receive monetary or non-monetary benefits from fund issuers can no longer refer to themselves as independent."

Read more: TaxMorningstarRegulationManaged fundsMutual fundsAron Szapiro
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Multi-asset results mixed in COVID-19 sell-off
Morningstar acquires global ESG ratings house
Best, worst performing Aussie equities funds
Aberdeen Standard global equities funds downgraded
Best, worst global equities funds in March quarter
Ironbark fund rating under review
Compliance worse than COVID-19
What's next for income-focused funds
The bulls are back
Times of turmoil create opportunities: deVere
Editor's Choice
Former CFS executive joins platform
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former head of Wrap at Colonial First State has joined an ASX-listed platform provider.
Bitcoin bonanza amid COVID-19 crisis
ALLY SELBY
The investment world's underdog has seen a surge in interest since it hit rock bottom in March, outperforming the US market indices by a mile.
Property giant kicks off capital raise
ALLY SELBY
A $38.9 billion ASX-listed real estate portfolio manager is set to bolster its balance sheet with a multi-million dollar institutional placement, as it moves to better withstand the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A case for flexible asset allocation: First Sentier
ALLY SELBY
Investment managers with fixed multi-asset allocations may have been better served by a flexible approach during the COVID-19 crisis.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Ygd6MqZh