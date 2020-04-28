Australian fund regulation below average: Morningstar

Australia has received a below average grade from Morningstar for the regulatory and tax frameworks that its managed funds face.

As part of its biannual Global Investor Experience report, the research house assessed the experiences of mutual fund investors across 26 markets, assigning grades of top, above average, average, below average and bottom to each country.

The Netherlands, Sweden and UK were the most investor-friendly markets in terms of regulation and taxation. While Belgium, Finland and Norway received above average grades.

Along with Australia, Morningstar pointed to Canada, China, Japan, New Zealand and the US as "below average" fund markets needing to improve.

The research house did not assign a "bottom" grade to any market, as all provide basic protections for investors, it said.

Morningstar head of policy research and co-author of the study Aron Szapiro said the world's financial leaders had been slow in their implementation of effective regulatory reform.

"When it comes to regulation and taxation in the fund industry, we are looking for policy that ultimately empowers investor success, like tax incentives that encourage individual investment and effective regulation of funds that promotes transparency and limits misleading statements and conflicts of interest," he said.

"We found that regulators in the US and Canada are generally running efficient systems.

"However, the pace of reform there hasn't kept up with the rest of the world, explaining why the US and Canada continued to receive a below average grade for regulation and taxation in our study."

Of the 26 markets, only Singapore and Hong Kong do not tax fund investors at all, Morningstar said.

"Many markets exempt fund investors from capital gains while they hold a fund but tax at least some of the fund's income," it said.

"The US and Australia are notable exceptions where taxes are due on capital gains incurred by the fund, regardless of whether an investor has sold the fund or not."

Despite Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the US having adequate regulatory standards around mutual fund operations and distribution, Morningstar said they consistently lagged behind other markets.

"They fall short of the standard set by other markets that govern conflicts of interest and incentivise investing," it said.

"In addition, Australia, Canada, and the US all lag on tax policy compared with other markets in the study, creating distortions and disincentives to invest."

The continued success and growth of exchange traded products has allowed investors to have more choice, the research house said.

"Distributors still have more incentive to offer open-end funds in some markets," Morningstar said.

"In addition, the tax treatment of ETFs can vary. For example, in the US, the choice is distorted by differing tax treatments that are advantageous to ETFs, while, in New Zealand, ETFs are tax-disadvantageous for lower earners."

There have been some positive steps globally to reduce the levying of distribution fees through a fund's expense ration, Morningstar said, pointing to Australia as one such example.

"Commissions have been banned in Australia, the Netherlands, and the UK," it said.

"In Hong Kong, intermediaries that receive monetary or non-monetary benefits from fund issuers can no longer refer to themselves as independent."