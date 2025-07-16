Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Australian Ethical promotes pair to accelerate growth

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 JUL 2025   12:47PM

The ethical investment manager has promoted two executives to steer growth across its superannuation and investment management businesses.

Maria Loyez has become the group executive of superannuation, while chief investment officer Ludovic Theau will take on the additional title of group executive of investment management.

As group executive of superannuation, Loyez will lead the strategic growth of Australian Ethical's super fund through competitive, innovative, and member-centric products and services, the ASX-listed group said.

Loyez brings over 25 years' experience and has been chief customer officer since 2020. She previously held senior roles at AMP, SocietyOne, Optus and Volt bank.

Her appointment reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its foundational superannuation offering, Australian Ethical said. It added that her deep customer expertise and strategic leadership will support the growth of its superannuation business.

Meanwhile, Theau will lead the investment management business offering managed funds through financial advisers and private wealth firms as group executive of investment management and chief investment officer.

His role will oversee the growth of this part of the business and will include responsibility for product and distribution as well as continued focus on delivering strong investment capability for both business lines, Australian Ethical said.

Theau has been chief investment officer since May 2023.

Commenting, Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo said the appointments coincide with heightened demand for ethical investment.

"Both Maria and Ludovic are well-respected, seasoned leaders who are committed to Australian Ethical's purpose of delivering exceptional outcomes for investors while making money a force for good," McMurdo said.

"These appointments represent a decisive step in executing our growth strategy, with dedicated leaders who will drive our superannuation and investment management businesses forward."

In addition, the firm is currently recruiting for a chief operating officer, as well as a chief risk officer to allow Karen Hughes, who is currently serving in that role, to take a new position as head of trustee office.

In that role, Hughes will report to the Australian Ethical Superannuation Trustee chair Steve Gibbs.

Read more: Australian EthicalJohn McMurdoKaren HughesLudovic TheauMaria LoyezSteve Gibbs
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Ethical, CEFC pour $30m into climate tech venture
Australian Ethical drops fees
ESSSuper, UniSuper spearhead member satisfaction
Australian Ethical names head of equities
HESTA members to keep paying fees as disruption continues
GROW Inc. names new chief executive
Impact investors need instos, governments to scale: Experts
Large financial firms falling behind on AI adoption
Global tech companies eyeing super funds
Australian Ethical delivers strong half-year results

Editor's Choice

Commonwealth Super awards sustainable credit mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) is the seed investor in two new sustainable credit funds from UK-based manager Osmosis Investment Management.

IFS recovers $226m in unpaid super

MATTHEW WAI
Industry Fund Services (IFS) has collected more than $226 million of unpaid superannuation in the previous financial year, bringing its total recoveries to over $2 billion to date.

QIC to transact partial stake in US renewable energy financing platform

MATTHEW WAI
Canadian pension fund La Caisse will acquire a stake in the QIC-backed Renewa, a renewable energy land financing company located in the US, for US$200 million ($307m).

Missing personal information can boost retirement income: Vanguard

KARREN VERGARA
Considering personal and financial circumstances for retirees could increase their retirement incomes between 3% and 51%, according to a new Vanguard study.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Burke

John Burke

GLOBAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
BENNELONG FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD
Bennelong Funds Management is like a mainline into the jugular of Australia's financial advice sector, with more than 6500 advisers channelling capital to its funds. But its global chief executive John Burke says the job's not done yet. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media