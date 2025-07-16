Australian Ethical promotes pair to accelerate growth

The ethical investment manager has promoted two executives to steer growth across its superannuation and investment management businesses.

Maria Loyez has become the group executive of superannuation, while chief investment officer Ludovic Theau will take on the additional title of group executive of investment management.

As group executive of superannuation, Loyez will lead the strategic growth of Australian Ethical's super fund through competitive, innovative, and member-centric products and services, the ASX-listed group said.

Loyez brings over 25 years' experience and has been chief customer officer since 2020. She previously held senior roles at AMP, SocietyOne, Optus and Volt bank.

Her appointment reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its foundational superannuation offering, Australian Ethical said. It added that her deep customer expertise and strategic leadership will support the growth of its superannuation business.

Meanwhile, Theau will lead the investment management business offering managed funds through financial advisers and private wealth firms as group executive of investment management and chief investment officer.

His role will oversee the growth of this part of the business and will include responsibility for product and distribution as well as continued focus on delivering strong investment capability for both business lines, Australian Ethical said.

Theau has been chief investment officer since May 2023.

Commenting, Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo said the appointments coincide with heightened demand for ethical investment.

"Both Maria and Ludovic are well-respected, seasoned leaders who are committed to Australian Ethical's purpose of delivering exceptional outcomes for investors while making money a force for good," McMurdo said.

"These appointments represent a decisive step in executing our growth strategy, with dedicated leaders who will drive our superannuation and investment management businesses forward."

In addition, the firm is currently recruiting for a chief operating officer, as well as a chief risk officer to allow Karen Hughes, who is currently serving in that role, to take a new position as head of trustee office.

In that role, Hughes will report to the Australian Ethical Superannuation Trustee chair Steve Gibbs.