Australian Ethical MySuper returns 10.5%

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 22 JUL 2025   12:36PM

Australian Ethical's MySuper option achieved 10.5% p.a. after fees in FY25.

The super fund said the result demonstrates the strength of the ethical investment approach despite challenging markets.

Some of its other options also saw double-digit returns, including the Growth Fund which delivered 11.5% p.a. and the High Growth Fund which returned 12.8% p.a.

The top returning option was International Shares, which turned in 16% p.a. The lowest return was in the Defensive option which returned 3.9% p.a.

Deputy chief investment officer John Woods said the results are proof ethical investment can generate strong returns while enabling members to invest in line with their values.

"It's pleasing to see that our fund performance has been positively impacted by our limited exposure to fossil fuel companies. As pioneers of Australia's ethical investing movement, we go further to ensure our members' retirement savings are invested to deliver the future they want for themselves and their world," he said.

"Our ethical approach enhances due diligence and risk management, adding additional protection to the portfolio through periods of market volatility.

"It also means we favour future-focused investments that in line with our Ethical Charter seek to do good by people, animals and planet, and importantly that will have a place in our world for many decades to come."

Read more: Australian EthicalJohn Woods
