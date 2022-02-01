Australian Ethical launches first ETF

The active ETF is now available on Cboe Australia, the rebranded Chi-X.

The Australian Ethical High Conviction Fund ETF is a portfolio of 25 to 35 ASX300 companies that meet the manager's Ethical Charter. It was listed today on the Cboe Australia exchange, previously known as Chi-X.

Australian Ethical chief executive and managing director John McMurdo said democratising access to ethical investment is an important part of the fund manager's strategy.

"Ethical investing is increasing in popularity, and investors are seeking more opportunities to invest not only ethically, but in the ways which best suit the needs of their portfolios," he said.

"It's exciting to offer investors a means of easily accessing our three decades of ethical investing experience and those companies set to succeed in the new, more sustainable global economy."

Also commenting, Australian Ethical head of domestic equities Mike Murray said: "The High Conviction Fund ETF is our first product in an increasingly important channel, to give all Australians investors access to our award-winning ethical investment and high-performance strategies. With rising demand for ethical investing, there is a growing need for access to authentic, true-to-label, and robust investment solutions across a range of different channels."

"Our first ETF leverages the combined depth of our ethical research and domestic equities capabilities, and seeks exposure to forward-looking industries such as renewables, healthcare, communications, and information technology. It targets a highly liquid portfolio of mid- and large-cap securities complemented by select smaller cap exposures that all meet our twin ethical and investment hurdles."

Cboe Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic said he was pleased to welcome Australian Ethical, saying Cboe is also committed to expanding investor access to ESG ETPs.

Meanwhile, in the institutional space, Australian Ethical has appointed Angus Dennis as investment director.

Dennis joins from Vanguard where he was institutional sales director.

He has over 30 years' experience, having also held senior roles with AMP Capital and CoreData across institutional funds management and marketing.