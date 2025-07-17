Newspaper icon
Australian Ethical FUM grows 34%

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 17 JUL 2025   12:16PM

Australian Ethical has reported strong quarterly net flows and investment performance in Q4 of FY25, contributing to full-year FUM growth of 34%.

Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo said the strong growth reflected Australian Ethical's disciplined execution of its strategy and the resilience of its ethical investment approach.

"The continued demand for our way of investing has delivered record super net flows of $209m in the quarter," McMurdo said.

"Our investment performance has also contributed to strong FUM growth, and I'm thrilled that we have been able to reward investors with strong returns during this period. Together, this further demonstrates that ethical investing can deliver great outcomes while making money a force for good."

Australian Ethical reported Q4 retail and wholesale net flows of $195 million, which it said were primarily attributable to superannuation which was boosted by record year-end voluntary contributions and the resumption of marketing campaigns following the funds administration transition from Mercer to GROW Inc in the first half of the financial year.

Further, Australian Ethical said the number of new members consolidating their super balances increased after enhancements to the joining process, while Superannuation Guarantee contributions continued to underpin stable ongoing positive net flows.

Meantime, Australian Ethical recorded positive Q4 institutional net flows of $61 million from its fixed income funds and mandates following the acquisition of Altius Asset Management early in FY25.

The investment manager said it was also beginning to secure new clients within its relatively new institutional channel.

Total organic flows for FY25 were $593 million across superannuation and investments, with inorganic full-year net outflows of $71 million relating to the Altius business.

Australian Ethical said the acquisition of Altius contributed $1.93 billion of inorganic FUM as well as strong fixed income capability.

Investment performance contributed $591million to Q4 FUM.

"Investment performance benefited from the limited exposure to resources and fossil fuels, with disciplined processes leading the team to trim overvalued holdings and invest in higher quality opportunities across sectors and asset classes," Australian Ethical said.

"The team has also identified alternative defensive exposures, bolstered allocations to private markets, and actively managed fixed income amid market volatility."

