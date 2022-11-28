Australian Ethical, Christian Super merger finalised

The successor fund transfer was completed on November 25, adding 28,000 new members to Australian Ethical Super.

It comes mere months after the merger was confirmed in July, with Australian Ethical and Christian Super first flagging their discussions in April. Exploration of a merger occurred after APRA forced Christian Super to seek a partner, placing a range of conditions on its licence at the end of 2021 including that it must have plans in place to merge by mid-2022.

Australian Ethical Super now has more than 90,000 members and about $6.5 billion in funds under management. There has been no word yet as to how the merger impacts the Australian Ethical executive lineup, other than that the board remains unchanged.

"We are delighted to welcome more than 28,000 new members who want to invest ethically and look forward to communicating the benefits of increased scale to all super fund members which we'll be passing on as fee reductions," Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo said.

He added that Australian Ethical has undergone a transformation in the past three years and now holds a total of $8 billion in FUM.

"The increased scale achieved through this transfer will further grow Australian Ethical's influence and impact as one of Australia's leading pure-play ethical investment firms with a 36-year track record of offering strong returns to its investors," McMurdo said.

The merger brings an end to Christian Super, which was established in 1984.