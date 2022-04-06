Australian Ethical, Christian Super explore merger

After having been directed to merge by APRA, Christian Super has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to do so with Australian Ethical.

In a statement to the ASX, Australian Ethical said the two parties are undertaking due diligence to explore possible synergies created by a merger. If successful, the successor fund transfer would take place later this year or early next. Due diligence is expected to be completed next month.

If it goes ahead, the merger would see Australian Ethical managing $9 billion across superannuation, managed funds and ETFs. According to Rainmaker data, about $4.5 billion of this is the retirement savings of its 66,000 members.

"Both parties are confident the opportunity aligns with members' best financial interests, offering compelling member benefits through increased scale, while also significantly amplifying their combined impact as proven pioneers of ethical and responsible investing in Australia," the announcement said.

Christian Super was established in 1984 and is home to just shy of 30,000 members. At the end of 2021 it had just $2.1 billion in funds under management.

In early December, Christian Super's "persistent underperformance" saw APRA tell the fund it must merge by 31 July 2022. The directive followed an investigation into the fund's investment governance and strategic decision-making, APRA said.

At the time, Christian Super chief executive Ross Piper said the fund had been assessing its options for some time. He added that the fund was seeking a partner that can "deliver holistic improved financial outcomes for members and share its vision and approach to values-based responsible investing, retaining what has contributed to the fund's leadership in ethical and impact investing, coupled with continued strong growth and innovation".

Commenting today, Australian Ethical chair Steve Gibbs said Christian Super seeing the fund as a merger partner "is a meaningful endorsement of our purpose and investment philosophy".

Meanwhile, Christian Super chair Neville Cox said: "We're excited to explore a potential merger with Australian Ethical, a fellow pioneer of responsible investing in Australia, with a long track record of investment excellence and positive impact."

"There are many synergies and areas of close alignment in our approach, and we look forward to working together to shape a shared future for combined member benefit."