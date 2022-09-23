Australian Ethical chief investment officer resigns

David Macri will step down as Australian Ethical's chief investment officer at the end of the year, after more than a decade in the role.

Macri has led the firm's investment function for the past 11 years. In total, he's been with Australian Ethical for almost 14 years, having joined in January 2009 as an equities analyst and portfolio manager.

When Macri took over the fund manager had about $600 million in funds under management. It now has more than $6.2 billion.

Macri said he is proud to be leaving the business in an excellent position and is confident the team will be able to continue building on the existing platform.

"While I will greatly miss working alongside an experienced and capable team, after more than a decade as chief investment officer, now feels like a natural juncture to assess my next challenge and allow others to build on what has been achieved," he said.

Australian Ethical managing director John McMurdo wished Macri every success for the future and thanked him for his significant contribution.

"David was responsible for developing unique investment strategies and processes that enabled out funds to deliver excellent investment performance over the last decade and has worked tirelessly to demonstrate that you don't need to compromise on investment performance to invest ethically," McMurdo said.

"He has built and led a highly capable investment team which we are confident will continue to deliver long-term investment performance for our investors."

Australian Ethical said a global search for Macri's replacement is now underway, adding that it expects to see a high-quality pool of candidates given the firm's reputation for ethical investing.