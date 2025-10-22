Newspaper icon
Australian Ethical appoints chief operating officer

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 OCT 2025   11:30AM

Australian Ethical will welcome Anthony Lane as chief operating officer on November 10.

Reporting to Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo, Lane will become a key member of the executive leadership team, responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations while driving strategic initiatives to support growth, resilience and efficiency.

Lane brings more than 25 years of experience across legal, investment, transformation and operational efficiency within superannuation, investment management, financial advice and banking services, to the role.

Lane was most recently consulting to Australian Retirement Trust on a transformation program.

Prior, he was chief investment officer at Aboriginal Investment for over a year. He also served as chief risk officer at Colonial First State (CFS) for two years following the separation from Commonwealth Bank and sale to private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR).

McMurdo said: "I'm delighted that Anthony will be joining our business at this exciting time. We have made significant progress in the development of a modern operating platform designed to help us scale with efficiency and resilience."

"Anthony's skills and expertise will ensure we effectively leverage and grow the capability we now have."

Commenting on his new role, Lane said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the team at Australian Ethical and am excited about the opportunity to support the continued growth of the organisation."

"Over the past few years, Australian Ethical has taken steps to build strong superannuation and investment operating foundations and I look forward to helping the business capitalise on its investment for its members and investors and continue to enhance its operating efficiency."

