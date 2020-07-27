Australian Ethical adds to executive team

Australian Ethical Investments has appointed two new executives in newly created roles, adding a chief strategy and innovation officer and chief customer officer.

Marion Enander will step into the role of chief strategy and innovation officer, while Maria Loyez has been named chief customer officer.

Both roles are set to report to Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo.

Enander has been consulting on strategy at Australian Ethical since 2019 and has extensive Australian and international experience in strategic leadership and change management roles in financial services.

She has held a number of senior roles including general manager at Perpetual and director at Credit Suisse in London together with various strategy consulting roles.

Enander will focus on facilitating idea generation and creative thinking as the company aims to increase its focus on product and service innovation.

Enander said: "In just the past 12 months, we have seen some quite seismic shifts in Australians' ethical behaviours and expectations. People are much more aware of the positive impact their money can have while still delivering competitive returns."

"To compete in what is becoming a fiercely contested market, Australian Ethical must continue to embrace innovation as it has done for over 30 years ago when it first began pioneering ethical investing."

Meanwhile, Loyez joins Australian Ethical from Volt Bank where she was also chief customer officer.

Prior to that she has also worked as chief marketing officer at SocietyOne, chief marketing officer at OFX (formerly OzForex) and lead marketing roles with Virgin, AMP and Optus.

In her new role Loyez will be responsible for delivering a compelling member experience and enhancing a customer-first mentality across all physical and digital channels.

Loyez said she is looking forward to taking on her new role and said Australian Ethical challenges the myth that ethical investing is just about doing the right thing.

"Its history is rooted in a desire to create a better future for everyone and I couldn't be more excited about helping to grow the business and ethical investing," she said.

"I'm especially looking forward to engaging with its customers and not just delivering but exceeding their expectations."

McMurdo said Australian Ethical has long embraced the value of diversity and these new appointments highlight the company's dedication to diversity.

"The challenges of the past few months have only served to underline the importance of different voices, perspectives and experiences," McMurdo said.

"I think it's particularly significant that Australian Ethical is one of just 20 ASX 300 companies to achieve full gender equality at both board and C-Suite levels.

"These appointments underline our focus on delivering market-leading investments while maintaining our fundamental commitment to doing it the right way, which includes embracing diversity and inclusion at every level."