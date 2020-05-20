NEWS
Investment
Australian ETF market shows strength
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 MAY 2020   12:06PM

The Australian ETF market grew 24% to $56.9 billion, despite the COVID-19 share market correction, according to the 2020 ETF Report by Stockspot.

The report found the ETF market size has tripled since 2016 and has become the preferred way to access diversified investments on the ASX, surpassing Listed Investment Companies (LICs).

The report said socially responsible investing has become the most popular investing theme, growing 73%, due to increasing awareness after the bushfires and COVID-19.

Precious metals ETFs including palladium and gold were the best performers, up 90% and 43% respectively, helping to shield investors from market volatility.

Oil & energy ETFs were the worst performers, falling 65% for the year.

Co-author of the report and Stockspot chief executive Chris Brycki said ETFs will continue to be the success story of the wealth industry as investors look to add better diversification into their portfolios.

"The transparency and performance of ETFs have been a boon during the recent share market sell-off," Brycki said.

"During this period of extreme market volatility, ETFs continued to provide investors with an immediate ability to transact."

Brycki said ETFs outperformed both actively managed funds and LICs over the period, but cautioned investors about particular types of ETFs and actively trading ETFs.

"It's important investors understand that not all ETFs are created equal. There are some we would never touch or recommend to clients including leveraged ETFs, active ETFs and complex synthetic ETFs that aren't backed by the underlying assets," he said.

"These ETFs are high risk and we see no need for them in client portfolios. Long term results show you will perform better by avoiding them."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

