Australian ETF industry competition heats up

Australia's ETF industry has become more competitive over the years but is still moderately concentrated to a few players, according to new analysis from Rainmaker.

Rainmaker head of investment research John Dyall calculated the Herfindahl-Hirchman Index (HHI) for Australian ETF issuers by funds under management and 12-month revenue.

The HHI is used by governments around the world to calculate how open a market is and to determine if potential mergers could stifle competition and potentially harm consumers, Dyall said.

It ranks entities in four categories, in decreasing order of market competitiveness: highly competitive (score of less than 100), concentrated (100 to 150) , moderate concentration (1500 to 2500) and high concentration (greater than 2500).

"HHI is calculated by taking the market share of each company, squaring them and summing the result. The squaring is necessary in order to overweight larger market shares," Dyall said.

If the index is applied to Australian ETF managers, the industry moved from being 'highly concentrated' at end of 2012 to being 'moderately concentrated' in 2014.

In the five years since, it has not made much progress in moving towards a more open market.

However, when it comes to revenue, the Australian ETF industry has become more open and competitive. Here, it has gone from being 'highly concentrated' to being "unconcentrated"

"Revenue for the period ending 2013 was dominated by two managers, BlackRock and State Street, with 70% of total revenue," Dyall said.

"By the end of 2019, these two managers controlled only 30% of the total. State Street's share collapsed over the period from 37% of the total to 10%."

In asset classes, international equities has shown the most competitiveness. As recent as 2015, iShares had 72% of the market but by 2019, its share had fallen to 30% of the total revenue for the segment, followed by Magellan's 27% share.

"It is interesting to note that the two most recently developed sectors -- smart beta and active -- are the most highly concentrated sectors," he said.