Investment
Australian equities funds downgraded
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 1 MAR 2021   12:19PM

Morningstar's latest report card for Australian equities funds has downgraded more funds, including strategies from Pendal and Fidelity, than it upgraded.

Morningstar's latest Australian Equities Sector Wrap downgraded 10 funds, upgraded nine and commenced ratings coverage of two new strategies.

Pendal Smaller Companies slipped from Morningstar's esteemed gold rating to silver due to reduced conviction in the portfolio management.

"Overall, Pendal Smaller Companies continues to be a good place to invest, but our reduced conviction in the team sees it fall from our top billing," Morningstar said.

Fidelity Australian Opportunities, Yarra Australian Equities Fund and Perpetual Wholesale Concentrated Equity all slipped to bronze from silver.

Morningstar reduced Fidelity and Yarra's ratings due to mistakes in stock selection while Perpetual has suffered from the narrowing of its investable stocks.

The Ausbil Australian Emerging Leaders slipped down to neutral from bronze, as did BlackRock Concentrated Industrial, Perpetual Wholesale Industrial, Russell High Dividend Australian Shares ETF and SPDR MSCI Australia Select High Dividend Yield ETF.

NovaPort Smaller Companies dropped to neutral from silver with Morningstar putting its reduced conviction down to changes in analysts and the team's failure to deliver stronger results.

Meanwhile, Hyperion Small Growth Companies was the only fund to be upgraded to gold from silver.

"This strategy has been elevated to be among our top picks in the Morningstar Australia equity mid/small-growth category, based on our strong confidence in the team and investment process," Morningstar said.

VanEck Vectors Australian Equal Weight ETF, UBS Australian Small Companies, Eley Griffiths Group Small Companies, Dimensional Australian Value Trust, Dimensional Australian Core Equity Trust, Bennelong Ex-20 Australian Equities and AB Managed Volatility Equities were all upgraded to silver from bronze.

The research house upgraded VanEck for its "sound index construction", Eley Griffiths for its increased confidence in its ability to outperform and Dimensional Australian Value Trust and Australian Core Equity Trust were upgraded due to Morningstar's new rating procedures.

Bennelong, Alliance Bernstein and UBS were all upgraded to silver due to their strong investment teams.

Lennox Australian Small Companies went to bronze from neutral as the fund's investment process "can exploit market inefficiencies" over the medium term.

Morningstar commenced coverage of the Alphinity Sustainable Share and Ausbil Active Sustainable Equity funds, which both received a bronze rating.

