Australian economy outperforms: AustradeBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 27 APR 2022 12:39PM
Read more: Austrade, IMF
Australia is set to become the world's 12th largest economy in 2023, according to data highlighted in Austrade's latest report.
The data, sourced by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), also suggests that nominal GDP will be around $2.4 trillion.
"Australia is home to just 0.3% of the world's population, but accounts for 1.6% of the global economy," Austrade said.
The report says this growth is partly due to the nation's economic resilience throughout COVID-19 pandemic.
"Closed borders and targeted lockdowns contained the virus throughout most of 2020 and 2021... The Australian government's cautious approach has benefited the economy," it said.
"International trade remained strong in most sectors, partly thanks to high commodity prices. Australia's international arrivals began to resume in November 2021 and the international border fully reopened in February 2022."
Meanwhile, Australia's household consumption is expected to improve as restrictions ease.
Major tax incentives should also trigger the strongest boost in business investment since the mining boom, it said.
Australia's growth rate is remaining strong at 4.1% in 2022, according to the IMF.
This resilience is underpinned by Australia's location and diversity, it said.
"Fast-growing Asia is set to deliver 44% of global GDP by 2026," the report said.
"Australian trade is already oriented towards Asia's economies - especially in minerals, energy, services and agriculture.
"Also, our diverse and highly productive economy is resilient against economic shocks, including the ongoing pandemic."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Schroders scores $250m private debt mandate
Warakirri Asset Management strengthens retail focus
Australian economy outperforms: Austrade
'We're living in the world China is making': Conference
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Keeping gender diversity on the agenda makes business sense
Breaking the bias in financial advice
Why scale and financial literacy can save the advice industry
The value of objectives-based managed accounts
Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD
With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?
Sarah Abood
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA