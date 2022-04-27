Australian economy outperforms: Austrade

Australia is set to become the world's 12th largest economy in 2023, according to data highlighted in Austrade's latest report.

The data, sourced by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), also suggests that nominal GDP will be around $2.4 trillion.

"Australia is home to just 0.3% of the world's population, but accounts for 1.6% of the global economy," Austrade said.

The report says this growth is partly due to the nation's economic resilience throughout COVID-19 pandemic.

"Closed borders and targeted lockdowns contained the virus throughout most of 2020 and 2021... The Australian government's cautious approach has benefited the economy," it said.

"International trade remained strong in most sectors, partly thanks to high commodity prices. Australia's international arrivals began to resume in November 2021 and the international border fully reopened in February 2022."

Meanwhile, Australia's household consumption is expected to improve as restrictions ease.

Major tax incentives should also trigger the strongest boost in business investment since the mining boom, it said.

Australia's growth rate is remaining strong at 4.1% in 2022, according to the IMF.

This resilience is underpinned by Australia's location and diversity, it said.

"Fast-growing Asia is set to deliver 44% of global GDP by 2026," the report said.

"Australian trade is already oriented towards Asia's economies - especially in minerals, energy, services and agriculture.

"Also, our diverse and highly productive economy is resilient against economic shocks, including the ongoing pandemic."