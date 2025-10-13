Newspaper icon
Australian economy 'at a crossroads': CBA

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 13 OCT 2025   12:08PM

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) economists have warned that the Australian economy is at a "crossroads" heading into 2026.

In a new report, CBA pointed to a range of potential domestic and international scenarios that could rapidly shift the outlook. Despite this, CBA economists are still predicting a final interest rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) early next year.

"The Australian economy is at an important juncture," CBA chief economist Luke Yeaman said.

Yeaman said with private activity rebounding, consumer confidence climbing, and house price movements, the Australian outlook has strengthened. Yet, he said, the path ahead is finely balanced, as inflation has re-emerged as a risk, jobs growth has slowed, and wage gains have eased, while global risks remain high.

On the domestic front, after years of subdued growth, Australia's economy is rebounding, with consumer spending and house prices rising, the report said.

GDP growth has reached 1.8% and is forecast to hit 2.2% by end-2026. However, employment growth is slowing, and inflation remains sticky, prompting the RBA to hold rates steady.

"There are emerging tensions in recent economic data, complicating the outlook," CBA head of Australian economics Belinda Allen said.

"Improvements in economic activity have been accompanied by weaker employment growth, and upside surprises to monthly inflation data. This tension has created a challenge for the central bank in determining the extent and timing of further easing in monetary policy."

Globally, economic prospects have generally improved, as interest rate and US tax cuts take effect, however the latest US-China frictions show there is no room for complacency, the report said.

A comprehensive US-China deal still remains elusive despite most US trading partners now having settled reciprocal rates. The US economy is absorbing tariffs with little impact on consumer inflation to date, but employment in import-heavy sectors has weakened.

In addition, China's growth has slowed, prompting further fiscal support, while Europe faces modest expansion amid new tariffs and a slow ramp up in promised defence and infrastructure investment, the report said.

The report also warned of ongoing risks, including the threat to US Federal Reserve independence.

"A loss of Fed credibility would undermine markets and drive-up long-term inflation expectations," CBA head of FX, international and geoeconomics Joseph Capurso said.

Commonwealth BankLuke YeamanReserve Bank of AustraliaBelinda AllenJoseph CapursoUS Federal Reserve
New 100% tariffs on China: Another TACO moment?

KARREN VERGARA
As the US threatens more outlandish tariffs on China, investment experts foresee more market volatility in the short term with neither side backing down. But will US President Donald Trump once again "chicken out"?

Integro appoints head of advice and growth

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Integro Private Wealth has appointed Glen Mesch as head of advice and growth, as it scales its national presence by accelerating growth on the east coast.

Ausbil lists two global ETFs on ASX

MATTHEW WAI
Ausbil Investment Management has listed two active exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with one investing in global small caps and the other in infrastructure.

Classic 60/40 approach underdelivers for women retirees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The traditional 60/40 portfolio is harming women's chances of a comfortable retirement, a study suggests.

