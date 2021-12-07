Australian crypto platform collapses

Australian crypto trading platform myCryptoWallet is in liquidation, with investor money trapped.

Launched in 2017, myCryptoWallet marketed itself as "Australia's most advanced digital currency solution" with zero fees.

On 3 December 2021, it was resolved that the company would be wound up with SV Partners appointed as liquidators.

"A resolution was provided at the general meeting with the members of the company, that the company be wound up and Terry van der Velde appointed liquidator," SV Partners said.

Customers of myCryptoWallet, who are unlikely to be able to access any funds they have on the platform, are encouraged to contact SV Partners for help.

The liquidators will distribute their first creditors report by December 17.

The company's technological infrastructure is up for sale, with SV Partners looking for expressions of interest from potential buyers.

On Twitter, multiple myCryptoWallet users have claimed to be unable to access money they had in their accounts - with some claiming they have been unable to access funds for six months.

While the company's website was still live this morning, its app has disappeared, and its Twitter account is closed.