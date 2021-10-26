NEWS
Regulatory

Australian corporate bond overhaul

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 26 OCT 2021   12:10PM

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue has released a report aimed at overhauling Australia's corporate bond market.

The report makes 12 recommendations to support the development of a more active corporate bond market in Australia.

The recommendations are:

  • The government ensures that investors have access to timely and useful information about corporate bonds, and increase the transparency around corporate bonds trading, including non-rated bonds, so that a wider range of investors can access corporate bonds. 
  • Engagement with universities and the financial advisory industry to educate and raise awareness about corporate bonds, in particular retail corporate bonds. 
  • Lowering the minimum investment parcel to $1000 for corporate bonds and the government provides incentives for fixed income service providers to act as intermediaries for retail investors.
  • A review of the licensing regime for credit rating agencies with a view to minimise access barriers for small and medium enterprises, issuers, and retail investors.
  • Reform to streamline and regularise disclosure requirements for the issuing of simple corporate bonds, particularly to ensure there is no duplication of requirements for listed entities that are already subject to continuous disclosure requirements.
  • Amendments to relevant regulations to allow for the early redemption of simple corporate bonds to enable issuers to refinance bonds prior to their maturity date.
  • ASIC to review its approach to financial ratios to maintain investor confidence in a standardised approach, while introducing more flexibility for bond issuers.
  • Review of Chapter 2L of the Corporations Act and other regulatory obligations applicable to trustees with the aim of increasing the availability of trustees for the retail bond market.
  • Review of the regulatory reforms implemented in New Zealand's corporate bond market.
  • Government should investigate the impact of increasing tax incentives to support the development of the corporate bond market to create alternative sources of funding.
  • Engage with mature and sophisticated international capital markets to determine how Australia could adjust its taxation system to further enhance domestic and international investment through the growth of the corporate bond market.
  • Investigate options to remove barriers inhibiting the investment of superannuation in the Australian corporate bond market.
All the recommendations from the committee, chaired by MP Jason Falinski, are focussed on reform to remove barriers to corporate bond issuance and investment in Australia with the goal of growing the local corporate bond market.

"It is the hope of this committee that the government will commence implementing recommendations as soon as possible as each recommendation will result in unleashing the considerable power of the corporate bond market in Australia," Falinski said.

