Executive Appointments
Australian Business Growth Fund launches
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 19 OCT 2020   12:16PM

The government backed Australian Business Growth Fund has launched, to be led by former JB Were chair Anthony Healy.

Healy has been appointed the inaugural chief executive of the fund and Will Hodgman, former premier of Tasmania, has been appointed chair.

The federal government will work alongside participating banks through the fund to ensure small and medium-sized businesses have access to equity finance during the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government is making an investment of $100 million and partnering with other financial institutions to provide equity funding.

The major banks on board including ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, NAB, and Westpac have also each committed $100 million to the fund.

The Australian Business Growth Fund will have an initial investment capacity of $540 million, with the ambition to grow the fund to $1 billion.

Australian businesses will be eligible to apply for long-term equity capital investments between $5 million and $15 million, where they have generated annual revenue between $2 million and $100 million and can demonstrate three years of revenue growth and profitability, allowing for the impact of COVID-19 on recent business performance.

Following Healy's appointment, the fund will start engaging with small and medium sized business seeking to innovate, expand and create jobs.

Read more: Australian Business Growth FundAnthony HealyANZCommonwealth BankNABWestpacWill Hodgman
VIEW COMMENTS
