Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Australian Bond Exchange, ANZ pilot settlement platform

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 2 AUG 2022   12:40PM

Australian Bond Exchange (ABE) has signed a set of agreements with ANZ to pilot its transaction and settlement process using the New Payment Platform (NPP).

The pilot program will enable ABE to test its newly built trading system that automates multiple parts of over the counter (OTC) transaction process.

Its objective is to link the transaction system with the NPP which reduces the settlement time of bond trades from T+2 to near real time.

This is part of a wider ABE strategy that looks to eliminate barriers for private investors and grow the asset class in Australia.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

Its managing director and chief executive Bradley McCosker said ABE and ANZ have both taken a step to trust each other and discover how the new transacting platform will work.

"We have a great relationship with ANZ and know that as we work together, we will continue discovering new methodologies for financial transactions," he said.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

McCosker added ABE is dedicated to delivering innovation that offers a broader set of investors easy access to the OTC bond market, breaking down the barriers to entry for retail investors.

"ABE aims to provide equal access to the bond market for everyone, facilitate ease of trading and ensure the highest possible market transparency," he explained.

"Access to corporate bonds has typically only been available to institutional and wholesale investors, however through its technology and transaction process ABE is making bonds available to all Australians, allowing them to include bonds as a staple in their investment portfolios."

A statement issued to the ASX said the NPP is an open access infrastructure for fast payments and was launched in February 2018 in Australia.

The statement added it was developed via industry collaboration to allow for near real-time funds availability to the recipient on a 24/7 basis, and its infrastructure supports the independent development of overlay services to offer innovative payment services to end users.

"The team at Australian Bond Exchange has been working towards incorporating its technology and transaction process with NPP since the company launched in 2016," the statement said.

ABE confirmed it has utilised in-house capability and technical expertise and does not anticipate needing costly external IT to create the feature, once it's through pilot testing.

Read more: ANZNPPAustralian Bond ExchangeBradley McCosker
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ANZ, Suncorp deal cops industry backlash
ANZ to purchase Suncorp Bank for $4.9bn
Bendigo Bank agrees to buy ANZ margin lending book
ABE releases Rolls Royce bond
Banks flag imminent consecutive double rate rises
ANZ sued by ASIC
Federal Court rules against RI Advice in cybersecurity case
ANZ stablecoin amplifies changing operating models
Super funds back Say on Climate
Barrenjoey poaches several new hires

Editor's Choice

Optimum Pensions, Generation Life launch lifetime annuity

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:49PM
Optimum Pensions and Generation Life partnered to launch an investment-linked lifetime annuity.

RBA lifts cash rate to 1.85%

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has chosen to increase the cash rate by 50 basis points to 1.85%, consequently, this is now a fourth consecutive monthly rate rise.

Growthpoint takes on Fortius Funds Management

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:18PM
Growthpoint Properties Australia has acquired 100% of the family-owned private real estate funds management business.

Mercer wins sovereign wealth fund mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:30PM
Mercer is the recipient of a sovereign wealth fund's first implemented consulting mandate.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.