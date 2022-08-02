Australian Bond Exchange, ANZ pilot settlement platform

Australian Bond Exchange (ABE) has signed a set of agreements with ANZ to pilot its transaction and settlement process using the New Payment Platform (NPP).

The pilot program will enable ABE to test its newly built trading system that automates multiple parts of over the counter (OTC) transaction process.

Its objective is to link the transaction system with the NPP which reduces the settlement time of bond trades from T+2 to near real time.

This is part of a wider ABE strategy that looks to eliminate barriers for private investors and grow the asset class in Australia.

Its managing director and chief executive Bradley McCosker said ABE and ANZ have both taken a step to trust each other and discover how the new transacting platform will work.

"We have a great relationship with ANZ and know that as we work together, we will continue discovering new methodologies for financial transactions," he said.

McCosker added ABE is dedicated to delivering innovation that offers a broader set of investors easy access to the OTC bond market, breaking down the barriers to entry for retail investors.

"ABE aims to provide equal access to the bond market for everyone, facilitate ease of trading and ensure the highest possible market transparency," he explained.

"Access to corporate bonds has typically only been available to institutional and wholesale investors, however through its technology and transaction process ABE is making bonds available to all Australians, allowing them to include bonds as a staple in their investment portfolios."

A statement issued to the ASX said the NPP is an open access infrastructure for fast payments and was launched in February 2018 in Australia.

The statement added it was developed via industry collaboration to allow for near real-time funds availability to the recipient on a 24/7 basis, and its infrastructure supports the independent development of overlay services to offer innovative payment services to end users.

"The team at Australian Bond Exchange has been working towards incorporating its technology and transaction process with NPP since the company launched in 2016," the statement said.

ABE confirmed it has utilised in-house capability and technical expertise and does not anticipate needing costly external IT to create the feature, once it's through pilot testing.