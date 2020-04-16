Australia versus the world

While industry professionals praised the government's stimulus package, the International Monetary Fund seems convinced it's not enough. So who is right?

The IMF predicted that global growth will be -3.3% this year, while Australia's GDP will be significantly worse at -6.7%.

Meanwhile, the major financial institutions in Australia have mostly reacted positively to the moves by the RBA and government.

While it should be noted the IMF forecasts were released this week, they were out together before the JobKeeper announcement, the stimulus package had been announced prior to that.

Stephen Miller, adviser at Grant Samuel Funds Management, said the IMF forecast seems reasonable.

"Economic forecasting in the current environment is subject to greater than usual uncertainties," Miller said.

"We don't have any real handle on what the 'base case' prior to the consideration of any stimulus looked like as we're dealing with a circumstance for which there is little precedent."

The distribution of possible outcomes, Miller said, is immensely large even around a central case that is probably the worst the world has confronted since the Great Depression.

"I note the Treasurer asserts that the Australian forecasts were put together before the bulk of the government's fiscal package had been released and that the IMF itself agreed that the government's package will help a great deal," he said.

"That might all be true but, in my view, doesn't make the IMF forecasts at all pessimistic."

Miller said the reason the downturn may hit Australia harder than the rest of the world is because it has a relatively open economy, which is more leveraged than most to global trading conditions.

Another factor is that Australia has experienced, and is likely to experience, a sharp drop in population growth as it loses tourists, students and temporary workers.

However, Miller did point out that once isolation measures are relaxed there is a chance the 'back-bounce' the country will experience might be sharper than most.

"I think the important point here is not to quibble too much about the central case - we all know the economic data will be as bad as anything since the Great Depression," he said.

"At the same time markets have acknowledged that the prospect of the most severe downturn since the Great Depression have elicited from the policy authorities - including those here in Australia - unprecedented support packages, both monetary and fiscal."

In other words, the authorities, by and large, are doing a serviceable job, at least in the short-term, and particularly here in Australia, Miller said.

Miller said Australia is well-placed to avoid some of the 'exit' issues that stem from some of the policy measures given that it entered the crisis with relatively low public debt.

"The RBA has been fairly cautious in its embrace of 'unconventional' measures," he said.

"The US and Europe face much larger challenges with public debt burdens and 'moral hazard' issues associated with Fed and ECB 'unconventional' policies."

Miller said the build-up in non-financial corporate leverage was the clearest area of potential financial imbalance that developed in the post-GFC cycle.

The programs put in place by the Fed and ECB have done little to stem the magnitude of that leverage.

"Australia has hitherto avoided that problem," he said.

Anthony Kirkham, portfolio manager for the Legg Mason Western Asset Australia Bond Fund said that whilst quantitative easing can broadly define what many central bank responses has been, the RBAs response has offered more "nuances".

"In our view, the RBA's emergency rate cut of 50 bps in total to a record low of 25 bps will clearly result in an across-the-board impact," Kirkham said.

"The commitment, or lack thereof, from the RBA to a time limit on this emergency cash rate is an important message to the economy."

Kirkham said RBA governor Philip Lowe's objective of generating a sustained inflation rate of 2%-3% per year and an unemployment rate that approaches 4.5%, has provided the market with clear signposts for future upward movements in the cash rate.

Kirkham said the stimulus measures introduced are "fit for purpose" by targeting measures that reflect the dominance of the services sector in the Australian economy.

"It remains to be seen what further programmes are deployed as the spread of the virus continues and as the community faces even more restrictions on its ability to generate economic activity," Kirkham said.

Kirkham said it is difficult to get a timely read on the effects of the current set of programmes in order to make an assessment of their success.

"What is clear is the multilateral commitment to offer a set of policies to keep the Australian economy on life support," he said.

"We expect this collaboration to continue and commend the authorities and banks for their work done to date."

