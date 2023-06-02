Australia-UK FTA a boon for local business

Local businesses are poised to reap from the Australia's free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom which came into effect on May 31.

Some 99% of Australian products will enter the UK duty free thanks to the deal that was signed on 17 December 2021.

It further builds on an existing two-way trade and investment relationship, spurred by post-COVID economic recovery initiatives that is set to benefit both countries.

The deal includes a two-way goods trade that was worth $10 billion in 2022. Australia's major exports to the UK are lead, alcohol, and measuring and analysis equipment.

"Australia has negotiated improved market access for our goods exports, including agricultural products, through the elimination of tariffs, quotas and non-tariff barriers under the FTA," the federal government said at the time.

Some Australian exports, such as wine, short and medium grain rice, sugar, honey, nuts, olive oil and food supplements will enter the UK duty free.

Another component of the deal involves services relating to the financial, professional services and telco sectors. The UK is Australia's second-largest services trading partner, accounting for 8.8% ($11.7bn) of services trade in 2021-22.

To grow the UK's direct investments here, the agreement will bring new British technologies and services to the Australian market.

"The UK was the third-largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Australia in 2021 ($128 billion), and the second-largest source of foreign investment in terms of total stock ($719 billion). It was also the second-largest destination for Australian foreign investment, with total stock of $538 billion and FDI of $135 billion in 2021," the federal government said.

The FTA also amends working holiday visas. From 31 January 2024, Australians up to the age of 35, up from 30, will be able to apply for working holidays in the UK and stay for a maximum of three years instead of two.

Minister for trade and tourism Don Farrell said the FTA is a gold standard trade deal that delivers benefits for all Australians - including manufacturers, workers, farmers, tradies, innovators, families, and students.

"The United Kingdom is one of Australia's major trading partners, with two-way goods trade worth $10 billion in 2022, and two-way services trade worth over $11 billion in 2021-22, making it our second largest services trading partner," he said.

Australia's top 10 trading partners during 2018-19 were China (26%), Japan (9.9%), the US (8.6%), the Republic of Korea (4.6%), Singapore (3.7%), New Zealand (3.4%), the UK (3.4%), India (3.4%), Malaysia (2.8%), and Thailand (2.8%).

In terms of Australia's biggest exports, coal was valued at $66.8 billion in 2018. Iron ore, natural are also Australia's bread and butter, followed by education-related travel and personal travel services.

As for imports, personal travel (excluding education) services top the list at $144.8 billion, followed by refined petroleum at $25.3 billion and passenger motor vehicles worth $22.4 billion.

Commenting on the FTA, Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Andrew McKellar said: "As the first trade deal the UK has struck post-Brexit, this agreement puts Australian exporters at the front of the pack to access the UK market - one of the largest in the world."

"Business has played an important role in the development of this agreement and welcomes the opportunities this partnership provides, not just in the exchange of goods and services, but also in enhancing labour market access between the two countries."