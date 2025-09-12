Newspaper icon
Family Office

Australia's top allocators to share insights at InDay

BY STAFF WRITER  |  FRIDAY, 12 SEP 2025   2:18PM

Some of the biggest names in funds management, superannuation and philanthropy will come together on Tuesday, September 23 for the annual Family Office and Manager InDay.

InDay is the foundation's annual manager and family office showcase - a curated half-day event for local and global investment managers, family offices, and institutional investors.

This year's keynote address will be delivered by Australian Retirement Trust head of investment strategy Andrew Fisher, while a special keynote fireside discussion will be held with Graham Capital Management chief investment officer - quant strategies Thomas Feng.

The day will also include several panel sessions, covering all aspects of the alternatives market, including public, private and real assets.

Minderoo Foundation's Bruce Tomlinson, Australian Philanthropic Services chair Chris Cuffe and family office adviser Alexandra Campbell will discuss how family offices and wealth managers are balancing their current exposures, as well as the intergenerational wealth transfer.

Meanwhile, MLC Asset Management's Gareth Abley, Future Fund's Craig Thorburn and Mercer's Rebecca Jacques will discuss how they develop and deploy their strategies.

Other topics to be covered include the evolving landscape of private debt and private credit, where it's heading and how it fits into portfolios, and the opportunities around quantitative strategies and futures trading.

The likes of Adam Roberts from Australian Ethical, Talaria Capital chief executive Jamie Mead, System Capital founder Lev Margolin, Bentham Asset Management deputy chief investment officer Nik Persic, and Monroe Capital managing director Mick Solimene will also appear.

The Family Office and Manager InDay is just one event happening at Sydney Alternative Investment Week, running September 22-26 at The Fullerton Hotel Sydney.

To view the full program and buy tickets for the Family Office and Manager InDay - or any other of the SAIW events - head to the event website.

All funds raised go to the Alternative Future Foundation and its four charity partners: Noro Music Therapy, Redkite, Tranby, and Women's Community Shelters.

