Australia only needs 15 super funds: Consultant

It is in the best interests of members for the number of superannuation funds serving Australians to be drastically reduced, according to a new report.

Management consulting firm Right Lane is calling on high-cost super funds to urgently wed themselves to another fund or "face the consequences", as COVID-19 squeezes the industry.

The firm's 2020 Industry Super Forces at Work report shows the difficulties facing smaller super funds when it comes to growth, with members turning to the relative safety of larger funds.

In light of those difficulties, Right Lane believes the "optimal" number of funds to serve Australians stands at 15, rather than the 92 which currently operate.

"An idealised structure for the superannuation system would have three to five generalist mega-funds and seven to 10 specialised funds, with no fewer than 500,000 members," Right Lane's report reads.

"Under this system, those who currently join an average sub-scale fund at the start of their working lives could be $45,000 better off by the time they retire."Right Lane associate principal Abhishek Chhikara said there are too many super funds, and added that many of them "are too small and don't deliver enough value".

"At a sector level, industry funds have outperformed retail funds on growth and efficiency. Seven out of the top 10 fastest-growing funds are industry funds, and the median operating cost for an industry fund is approximately half of the median cost for a retail fund," Chhikara said.

While industry funds have consistently delivered better net returns for members, more than half of them are facing headwinds when it comes to their economics.

Nineteen out of the 34 remaining industry funds have been growing total costs while member numbers have decreased.

"As inflows dry up, accounts consolidate and returns go negative, many of these funds also risk a cash crunch, making it harder for them to remain competitive," he said.

Chhikara said that by big funds getting bigger, smaller funds were being left behind.

"These small funds must find a big brother or sister to merge with as soon as possible," Chhikara said.

Rainmaker executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said Right lane's arguments seem fair enough and are hard to argue against, though pointed out the firm appeared to focus on MySuper, thus tilting it toward not-for-profit funds.

"It's hard to have a serious debate about efficiency in the superannuation industry if you don't include in your scope the 50% of it held in retail super and SMSFs," Dunnin said.

"There's a lot more to scale than just funds size. Yes there are observable performance scale effects, but the scale argument is much weaker for fees.

"There are meanwhile some large funds that are not as efficient as well-managed boutique funds. After all, most scale nowadays is associated with administration and fund operations, not raw dollars under management."

Chhikara said the Productivity Commission's mooted best in show list is already in effect, noting much of the net member switching flows in the system is captured by just a handful or large funds.

"Getting to an 'idealised' structure of fewer funds in Australia will not be easy," he said.

"The impact of COVID-19, in addition to account consolidation, the protecting your super package and other pressures, will accelerate the challenges for some funds, especially as billions of dollars have already been withdrawn as part of the federal government's measures to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

"As unemployment inevitably grows in the months to come, that will have an additional negative impact on funds and their cashflows. All these forces combined means the superannuation industry needs to act now."