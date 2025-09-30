Australia misses out on global dividends growth

Despite global dividends achieving record growth in the first half of 2025, boosted by the weaker US dollar, Australia wasn't so prosperous.

According to Capital Group's Global Equity Study Dividend Watch, global dividends increased 7.7% year on year to $1.7 trillion (US$1.14tn), nearly matching the total for the whole of 2017.

Japan recorded the strongest growth, with core payouts rising 13.8% year-over-year, more than twice the pace of the wider world, the report said.

Meanwhile, the US made the most substantial contribution, owing to its sheer size, to the $108.3 billion (US$71.3bn) increase over the previous corresponding period in global H1 payouts. The nation's core dividend growth rate of 6.1% was in line with the global average.

However, closer to home, the dividend payout declined to $29.3 billion (US$18.5bn) with core dividend growth down 10.6% in the period, due to concentration in the mining, energy, and financial sectors, resulting in an overall decline.

The lower commodity prices in the mining sector also hindered dividend growth, despite most companies achieving double-digit or high single-digit increases.

Capital Group head of client group, Australia Jorden Brown said those equipped with global equities will remain in the driver's seat.

"For investors in Australia with an exposure to global equities, dividend-paying companies have long served as a port in the storm, offering a cushion when markets turn choppy," Brown said.

"They [the global shares] can represent a compelling anchor for clients seeking resilience and reliability because they aim to deliver income even in downturns."

Additionally, a similar trend is observed in the UK, where cuts in the mining sector have kept core dividend growth well below that of the wider world, extending a period during which UK dividends have lagged.

However, Capital Group head of asset class services, Europe and Asia Pacific Alexandra Haggard said that despite slumps in certain parts of the world, 2025 is shaping up to be a good year for global dividends.

"We remain optimistic that the second half of 2025 will continue to show solid dividend growth at the global level," Haggard said.

"Dividend streams can be a strong indicator of a company's financial health and stability. Firms that consistently pay and grow their dividends typically demonstrate solid earnings, healthy cash flow, and disciplined management.

"By tracking dividend trends, investors can gain a better understanding of companies' performance and their resilience to economic challenges."