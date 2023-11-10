Newspaper icon
Australia a central focus for alternatives: Apollo

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 10 NOV 2023   12:21PM

Australia is ahead of the curve when it comes to alternative investing and Apollo Global Management will remain focused on the region as demand amongst local investors grows.

Following the recent distribution of the Apollo Aligned Alternatives (AAA) fund in Australia by Fidante, Apollo partner Matt O'Mara told Financial Standard that the region has attractive investment prospects, adding that local investors have an increased appetite for alternatives as they seek to explore options beyond the listed market.

"Global listed markets are a small piece of overall financial markets, so by moving into alternatives, you're opening up the door to a much larger subset from which to choose," Los Angeles-based O'Mara said.

O'Mara acknowledged that alternative investments are currently receiving considerable attention but emphasised that the Australian market has been across the asset class for some time.

"Australian investors seem to be a little bit further down the path in accepting new structures that are being offered to investors," he said.

"So, there are now products in the Australian market geared more directly to retail investors, like open-ended alternative funds."

He explained such products allow local investors the ability to move into alternatives, whereas previously, it's been challenging.

"Previously there were barriers to entry for investors coming into alternatives. It was hard to identify strategies. The size of the investments that retail investors or wealth investors are making is sometimes below minimums, so you couldn't get access to the product," he said.

"Historically, even if you did access alternatives, it could be complicated to manage your portfolio between the capital calls, distributions, and you're also making unfunded commitments."

He pointed out that as a result, alternatives managers are now focused on designing wealth products specifically tailored for individual investors to help do away with these pain points.

"For this reason, market participants have launched in the Australian market several alternative asset vehicles that are structured and targeted specifically to the retail market," he said.

"So, there has been some education of the Australian market. And Australians, in that respect, are slightly more sophisticated than some other markets."

He explained that the Australian market is ahead when it comes to thinking about alternative products.

"I think it's partly because such products have been here for a few years. So, there's a little bit of a jumpstart," he said.

"While I am here and having conversations with global wealth advisers this week, there's a good understanding of what the power of alternatives could do. But also, an understanding of the benefits of the perpetual, semi-liquid product structure."

The AAA fund targets high-net-worth individuals and focuses on a broad landscape between investment grade, private equity, and private debt.

The open-ended, semi-liquid fund offers investors access to broad private market exposure, targeting equity-like returns of 12% to 15% net with less volatility.

O'Mara acknowledged that investors have been committed to the 60/40 portfolio for an extended period, and its success can be attributed to favourable market conditions or tailwinds.

"But those tailwinds are now no longer in place. And we're seeing that in challenged performance," he explained.

"When investors ask what they should do, our answer is they should be allocating more to alternatives, which offer diversification and differentiated solutions across the risk-return spectrum.

The democratisation of alternative asset products and strategies has opened doors for high-net-worth investors to access what was once considered an exclusive asset class.

"For the first time, there's an opportunity for high-net-worth investors to really make that switch," he said.

"The theme of the democratisation of alts is widely talked about, and that's really where we're headed. It's partly offering these products, but it's partly education. That's what Apollo is geared towards."

Read more: Apollo Global ManagementFidanteFinancial StandardMatt O'Mara
VIEW COMMENTS

ASIC charges HESTA for misleading marketing

ANDREW MCKEAN
HESTA has come under fire, with ASIC issuing three infringement notices against the fund for purportedly publishing false or misleading performance figures about one of its investment options.

Prime Value launches retirement living fund

KARREN VERGARA
Prime Value Asset Management is launching its second fund that invests in retirement villages targeting sophisticated investors in mid-November.

Adviser levy discount amounts to $8m saving

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advisers are set to pay $400 less in the ASIC funding levy, saving the industry $8 million in total, according to new estimates from the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA).

Australia a central focus for alternatives: Apollo

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australia is ahead of the curve when it comes to alternative investing and Apollo Global Management will remain focused on the region as demand amongst local investors grows

