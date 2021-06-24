NEWS
Regulatory

AUSTRAC to face scrutiny

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 24 JUN 2021   11:48AM

The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), which has handed out record fines to the big banks, will face new scrutiny from the Senate.

Labor Senator Deborah O'Neill'smotion to set up an inquiry into the agency through the Senate Legal and Constitutional Reference Committee was approved yesterday.

O'Neill wants the government to look into what she refers to as the failures of Australia's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regime.

She wants to understand whether Australia is particularly attractive to international money laundering syndicates and the proceeds of foreign crime.

The Senator is also seeking to clarify how AUSTRAC identifies emerging problems and addresses governance and risk-management weakness.

The inquiry comes after Westpac was hit with a $1.3 billion fine by AUSTRAC last year for failure to comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

This month, AUSTRAC announced it was looking into National Australia Bank and its subsidiaries including JBWere.

The financial intelligence agency is investigating NAB's "potential serious and ongoing non-compliance" with respect to customer identification procedures, ongoing customer due diligence, and its ability to comply with AUSTRAC's AML and CTF program.

This despite the fact NAB has poured $800 million and devoted more than 1000 staff members to improving financial fraud and crime control.

Labor MP Daniel Mulino supported O'Neill's call for the inquiry.

Taking to Twitter, Mulino said: "This government's inaction for eight years has left Australia a soft touch for organised criminals... This government has failed to meet its own commitments, failed to keep up with our international peers and failed to protect Australia from this significant national security risk."

Read more: AUSTRACAnalysis CentreAustralian Transaction ReportsNABLabor Senator Deborah O'NeillNational Australia BankLabor MP Daniel MulinoSenate LegalConstitutional Reference CommitteeTwitterWestpac
