Aussies want advice from their super fund: CFS

New research from Colonial First State (CFS) has found a significant proportion of Australians wish their superannuation fund offered financial advice, including many who already receive advice.

The CFS Empowered Australian report, based on a survey of 2,247 Australians aged over 18 years old between July and September 2023, included 456 respondents who currently have a financial adviser.

It found that almost half (44%) of consumers who have never received personal advice want their super fund to provide it. The majority of those (60%) who already have an adviser also want this.

The report also found the demand for financial advice grows if it can be paid for using funds already in super.

When asked if they would be interested in using funds already invested in their super to pay for a retirement plan, 61% of Australians said yes. The strongest interest was from younger Australians aged 25 to 29. Three in four men (76%) and a similar number of women (70%) in this age group were interested.

Meanwhile, 74% of consumers who already have a financial adviser said they are interested in using their super to pay for advice.

Interestingly, there is greater demand from advised consumers for both digital and general advice (45%), in comparison to those unadvised (36%).

"These findings confirm both the value of advice and the greater willingness among advised customers to engage with other sources of advice," CFS said.

"Technology has a key role to play in making advice more accessible."

Both advised and unadvised Australians agree that those struggling financially need advice the most, followed by those with an average amount of money. By comparison, only 15% of respondents believe advice is most needed by the wealthy.

"There is a common misconception that financial advice is for the wealthy because it is unaffordable," CFS Superannuation chief executive Kelly Power said.

"Yet our research shows that advised and unadvised Australians largely agree that it is those who are struggling financially who need advice the most."

Power said the government's advice roadmap is an essential step towards giving consumers and advisers more ways to access financial advice.

"Financial advisers and the customers they support will benefit from greater clarity around how people can use their super to pay for advice," Power said.

"At a time when many Australians are struggling with the cost of living yet are in need of advice, having a clear list of advice topics that can be paid for with super represents an important development."

In terms of what Aussies are showing interest in, recent City Index analysis has revealed the top financial terms searched online by Australians over the past 12 months.

The number one financial term, "equity", had an average of 9700 monthly searches, followed by "GDP", which was searched an average of 6000 times per month.

The term "correlation" came in at number three, searched an average of 2850 times per month in Australia, while the meanings of "principal" and "capital" were searched an average of 1900 times per month and 1600 times per month, respectively.