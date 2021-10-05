NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Aussies stick with DIY advice

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 5 OCT 2021   12:13PM

The majority of Australians continue to control their finances rather than seek the help of a professional adviser, new research suggests.

The survey of 2005 respondents canvassed by the Financial Planning Association of Australia's annual Money & Life Tracker found that Aussies want to be masters of their finance destiny as 41% shun the idea of a "financial accountability partner" because they only trust themselves with their finances.

More than a third of this cohort believe they did not need advice and could do it themselves. Another 15% said they couldn't afford it - a sentiment particularly strong among women. Another 12% thought they did not have enough assets or investments to justify it.

Just 12% are using a financial adviser; another 9% used an adviser in the past, planned to engage one or engaged a robo-advice platform.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Unsure where to start with managed accounts?

Among the advised population, those aged 30-39 were the most likely to have increased engagement, either because they needed reassurance or a financial plan or because they were maximising use of digital platforms.

Those aged 50 to 65 were the most likely to say their engagement was unchanged.

The FPA released the findings in light of the 21st Financial Planning Week in Australia, which runs from October 4-9.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said that Financial Planning Week is about inspiring Australians from all walks of life and ages to consider their personal finances and find out how having a financial plan will give you greater peace of mind and security.

"Our research findings from 2020 showed those who had a financial planner by their side were able to cope more confidently than those who didn't. In light of this, we encourage as many Australians as possible to take stock of their circumstances and explore how a qualified financial planner could help them," he said.

The research also found that compared to this time last year, 11% of Aussies were in a much stronger financial position, and 26% said they had made some changes to their financial situation.

Among the biggest changes made in response to the pandemic is that many vowed to be more frugal about lifestyle choices (44.7% in 2021 vs. 30.8% in 2020).

This is followed by goals to increase savings (43.9% in 2021) and pay down debts (41.3% in 2021 vs. 23.3% in 2020).

Read more: FPAFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaDante De Gori
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Mercer superannuation executive resigns
Mercer names super services leader
Lockdowns see uptick in advice seekers
Financial adviser levy to drop
FPA appoints FPEC chair
CSLR unfairly locks out some victims: Maurice Blackburn
Industry associations slam last resort scheme
Broken advice industry shuns everyday Aussies: AFA
Advice association shutters
De Gori to leave FPA

Editor's Choice

Robeco appoints new chief executive

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:15PM
Robeco named a successor to chief executive Gilbert Van Hassel who steps down at the end of the year.

AustralianSuper makes first local digital infra deal

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:35PM
AustralianSuper announced another major infrastructure deal, as new chief executive Paul Schroder officially took on the top job.

Challenger adds market-linked annuity

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:41PM
Challenger Life has updated its annuities offering with a range of market-linked options in an attempt to overcome longevity risk and provide financial advisers with more retirement solutions.

Aussies stick with DIY advice

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
The majority of Australians continue to control their finances rather than seek the help of a professional adviser, new research suggests.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Michelle Inns

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
CRESTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Crestone Wealth Management chief operating officer Michelle Inns owes her career to curiosity and not being afraid to ask for new opportunities. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.