Aussies stick with DIY advice

The majority of Australians continue to control their finances rather than seek the help of a professional adviser, new research suggests.

The survey of 2005 respondents canvassed by the Financial Planning Association of Australia's annual Money & Life Tracker found that Aussies want to be masters of their finance destiny as 41% shun the idea of a "financial accountability partner" because they only trust themselves with their finances.

More than a third of this cohort believe they did not need advice and could do it themselves. Another 15% said they couldn't afford it - a sentiment particularly strong among women. Another 12% thought they did not have enough assets or investments to justify it.

Just 12% are using a financial adviser; another 9% used an adviser in the past, planned to engage one or engaged a robo-advice platform.

Among the advised population, those aged 30-39 were the most likely to have increased engagement, either because they needed reassurance or a financial plan or because they were maximising use of digital platforms.

Those aged 50 to 65 were the most likely to say their engagement was unchanged.

The FPA released the findings in light of the 21st Financial Planning Week in Australia, which runs from October 4-9.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said that Financial Planning Week is about inspiring Australians from all walks of life and ages to consider their personal finances and find out how having a financial plan will give you greater peace of mind and security.

"Our research findings from 2020 showed those who had a financial planner by their side were able to cope more confidently than those who didn't. In light of this, we encourage as many Australians as possible to take stock of their circumstances and explore how a qualified financial planner could help them," he said.

The research also found that compared to this time last year, 11% of Aussies were in a much stronger financial position, and 26% said they had made some changes to their financial situation.

Among the biggest changes made in response to the pandemic is that many vowed to be more frugal about lifestyle choices (44.7% in 2021 vs. 30.8% in 2020).

This is followed by goals to increase savings (43.9% in 2021) and pay down debts (41.3% in 2021 vs. 23.3% in 2020).