Aussies need help to navigate the great wealth transfer: Fidelity

As Australians prepare for the great intergenerational wealth transfer, many are voicing concerns around navigating the legal, financial and investment aspects, a new study by Fidelity International found.

In the next 20 years, Australia is on track to transfer $3.5 trillion between generations, with Generation X set to be the winner throughout.

Generation X, aged between 44 and 59, are likely to be the "greatest beneficiary" of the great wealth transfer, with over one-third (35%) expecting to inherit over $500,000.

Comparatively, only 20% of Millennials, aged between 29 and 43, are expected to receive this level of inheritance. The number drops to 13% for Generation Z, aged between 18 and 28.

This follows a recent study compiled by Natixis which highlighted that 40% of financial advisers fear their businesses will be under threat in an exponentially growing wealth transfer environment.

Despite the fruitful amount of wealth, Australians remain concerned about several aspects when dealing with an inheritance. Thirty-seven percent are worried about tax implications, 30% are concerned around the management of money, while family disputes (28%) and emotional stress (27%) were also named as top concerns for inheritors.

Further, more than half of Australians also said they are likely to change their investment strategy once receiving an inheritance, and two in three would be at least somewhat likely to seek financial advice, Fidelity said.

Although most said they would seek help from family members, close to two in five said they would consider using an adviser.

Fidelity International head of wholesale, Australia Lauren Jackson said despite the growing appetite for advisers, Jackson said there remains some concerns.

"Much of the commentary has been focused on the positives of an inheritance and how this could help younger Australians with issues such as housing affordability. However, it is clear that there are also some concerns," Jackson said.

"Our research suggests that most people see an inheritance as a chance to make a meaningful difference to their financial future and they don't want to waste the opportunity or take risks with it. There is a clear trend towards longer-term investments such as bricks-and-mortar and retirement income.

"There is no doubt that getting professional financial advice could be very useful for these people to help manage the tax implications, legal issues, and investment decisions."

She added that it is heartening to see Australians are seeking help by reaching out to professionals once they receive an inheritance.

"Advisers can play a pivotal role by helping clients realign their portfolios and strategies in response to their new financial reality, ensuring their wealth is effectively managed and grown over time," Jackson continued.

"There is a significant opportunity for professional advisers to provide critical guidance on how to handle this financial transition, which often includes legal, tax, and investment challenges. Many next gens require guidance on debt management, investment strategy, alignment with personal values, and managing family dynamics.

"The financial services industry should be prepared to cater to this growing demand for 'next gen' advice."