NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Aussies in the dark over super stapling

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 1 NOV 2021   12:03PM

The majority of Australians are unaware of the effects of the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) reforms and could potentially be stapled to an underperforming fund for good.

The YFYS stapling requirement comes into effect today and will see around one million members tied to a superannuation fund that has failed APRA's performance test.

A UMR survey of 1120 respondents found that just 20% knew about the changes or what could happen to them if they don't choose a fund while 70% were unaware of what 'stapling' meant in relation to superannuation.

In addition, 42% had a vague understanding that super was changing but did not know what the reforms are and 38% did not know there were changes at all.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

"Most people don't know that government changes to super laws will see them stuck to their current fund, which could leave many stapled to a dud that hasn't passed the government's own performance test," Industry Super Australia chief executive Bernie Dean said.

"Being stuck to a dud fund could punch a huge hole in a person's nest egg, and that is going to limit how much they enjoy life in retirement - people should make sure they are with a good fund."

ISA previously lobbied for the government to amend the YFYS package to only allow workers to be stapled to funds that passed the performance test to no avail.

"Given the risks to so many people's livelihoods the government needs to tighten up protections to make sure people are only stapled to the best funds that have passed the performance tests," Dean said.

Meanwhile, Super Consumers Australia welcomes the stapling measure but is calling on the government to ban occupational exclusions from default life insurance in super.

"Stopping the scourge of costly duplicate accounts will ultimately lead to bigger retirement savings for people, but without action from Parliament there is a risk some people will lose access to affordable default insurance cover in their super," Super Consumers Australia director Xavier O'Halloran said.

"The greatest benefit of default insurance is its ability to share risk among a large group of people, so that everyone has access to affordable cover. A very small number of funds have undermined the value of their cover by carving out certain occupations. This creates gaps and weakens the safety net. It's not in keeping with the needs of people in a modern workforce, who change jobs and industries throughout their careers, but still expect to have a base level of protection."

CSBA and Fund Executives Association Limited (FEAL) in partnership with Melbourne Business School conducted a similar survey on employers and found 54% were not aware of the stapling requirement.

Read more: APRABernie DeanIndustry Super AustraliaISA
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Unpaid super tops $5bn per year: ISA
Government-run super would leave members worse off: ISA
Major legislations hit parliament
APRA to weed out underperforming choice products
Future Fund becoming more expensive to operate
Unlisted asset valuation processes largely inadequate: APRA
BOQ divests St Andrew's Insurance
No proof of member benefit: APRA on super fund spends
MetLife upgrades adviser platform
APRA appoints investment risk lead from TCorp

Editor's Choice

Aussies in the dark over super stapling

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The majority of Australians are unaware of the effects of the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) reforms and could potentially be stapled to an underperforming fund for good.

ASIC smooths path for crypto ETFs

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASIC has released guidance for product issuers on crypto exchange traded products, with the industry broadly supporting the regulator's stance.

Ninety One launches net zero index

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Ninety One, formerly Investec Group, has launched a net zero index in response to ubiquitous net zero commitments from institutional investors, nations and companies.

Westpac profit jumps 138%

KARREN VERGARA
Westpac reported a whopping 138% jump in statutory profit to $5.5 billion in its full-year September 2021 results.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Alcock

MANAGING DIRECTOR
HUB24
In the competitive world of platforms, HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock is in relentless pursuit of innovation and delivering a superior value proposition no matter what roadblocks he faces. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.