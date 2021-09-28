Aussies confident about retirement spending: Study

Amid the uncertainties of COVID-19, Australians are far more confident about their retirement than global counterparts, a new study shows.

Most retired Australians said that they would have retired at the same age even if they had known about the events of 2020 (81%), a stark difference with the global findings of 62%, the Schroders Global Investor Study 2021 reveals.

While those from different parts of the world were cautious about spending their retirement savings (58%), Australians are not as worried (47%).

Australians are also saving more towards their retirement than the mandated 10% that goes toward their superannuation; many are saving 15% of their income on average.

Overall, the global pandemic has spurred Aussies (68%) to focus on their finances. They prioritise paying off debts and their mortgage followed by purchasing a property.

As with previous years, Aussie's investment expectations remain unrealistically high.

Australian investors are expecting total investment returns of 10.6% over the next five years, an increase from 8.9% last year but slightly lower than the global average of 11.3%.

Schroders Australia chief executive Sam Hallinan said: "For many, the pandemic has presented an opportunity to recalibrate their personal finances and focus on financial wellbeing and, due to decreased spending on non-essentials, investors around the world have been able to save according to plan or indeed exceed their targets for savings."

In terms of post-pandemic priorities globally, property is the front runner, followed by luxury and leisure purchases.

Over a third (35%) look forward to spending more money on holidays, vehicles and special occasions and about the same number of respondents (34%) say that gifting to a charity is also a priority, he said.

"With Australians becoming more fiscally conscious by changing their spending and saving behaviours going forward, it is ever more important that the financial industry provides sound advice to help navigate people through these turbulent times," Hallinan said.

Schroders canvassed 23,000 participants from 32 locations across the globe for its annual survey.