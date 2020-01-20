Aussie share funds boast stellar 2019

Managed funds focusing on the Aussie share market have boasted a stellar 2019, with more than 10 funds returning more than 30% for the year before fees.

The new research comes out of global consulting firm Mercer, who released its latest Australian Shares Investment Manager Performance Survey on Friday.

Sydney-based fund manager Selector took out the top spot with its High Conviction Equity Fund, returning 39.2% before tax and management fees in 2019.

Rolling in at second place was Regal Australian Long Short Equity fund, followed by ECP AM All Cap. They returned 38.2% and 36.4% respectively.

Selector has had an impressive run, also ranking first for both the three-year (22.8% return) and five-year periods (19.0% return).

That said, Selector's High Conviction Equity Fund ranked 27th for the fourth quarter, returning 2.6% before tax and management fees.

Of the 139 funds surveyed, the median manager returned 23.8% for the year, equal to the benchmark S&P/ASX 300.

The upper quartile of funds returned 26.4% for 2019, significantly higher than the benchmark.

Mercer Australian Equities Researcher Yee Hou Seck said the fourth quarter was particularly strong for Australia's share fund managers.

"Mercer's latest Australian Shares Investment Manager Performance Survey reveals that 2019's fourth quarter was the strongest performing quarter from the median manager last year, relative to the benchmark," he said.

"On a full-year basis, the median manager finished up in line with the benchmark, recovering from negative alpha during the first two quarters of the year."

The median manager returned 1.3% in the fourth quarter, compared to the 0.7% for the S&P/ASX 300 benchmark. The upper quartile of funds surveyed returned 2.0% in the same quarter, compared to 0.3% for the lower quartile.

Seck said the benchmark's modest fourth quarter was offset by a particularly strong year.

"The Australian equity market finished the year with a more moderate fourth quarter, particularly relative to global equity markets," he said.

"Nevertheless, the S&P/ASX 300 Index had its strongest year since 2009, driven by widespread policy easing from Central Banks globally, boosting investor sentiment and equity valuations."

The top performing funds for the year allocated their assets wisely.

"The top quartile funds for the full year were generally overweight Healthcare, Materials, Consumer Discretionary, Industrials and Information Technology," Seck said.

"BHP and Macquarie Group were among the large cap stocks carrying the S&P/ASX 300 Index over the quarter, and those without exposure to these stocks suffered relative to the index.

"On a one-year basis, those stocks were also the leading performers, in addition to Wesfarmers, Transurban and Fortescue Metals Group."

The S&P/ASX MidCap 50 Index continued to outperform the S&P/ASX 300 in the December quarter, driven by Xero, BlueScope Steel and Virgin Money UK.

Seck said the broad cohort of fund managers were aided by a rally in previously out-of-favour industries.

These include oil producers such as Santos and Beach Energy, as well as building materials company BlueScope Steel.

He exemplifies growth funds ECP Asset Management and Hyperion Asset Management, as well as value manager AllianceBernstein, as benefiting from this rally, achieving top quartile returns in 2019.

The top 10 rankings for returns for 2019 (before tax and management fees) were: