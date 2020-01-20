NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Aussie share funds boast stellar 2019
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 20 JAN 2020   12:11PM

Managed funds focusing on the Aussie share market have boasted a stellar 2019, with more than 10 funds returning more than 30% for the year before fees.

The new research comes out of global consulting firm Mercer, who released its latest Australian Shares Investment Manager Performance Survey on Friday.

Sydney-based fund manager Selector took out the top spot with its High Conviction Equity Fund, returning 39.2% before tax and management fees in 2019.

Rolling in at second place was Regal Australian Long Short Equity fund, followed by ECP AM All Cap. They returned 38.2% and 36.4% respectively.

Selector has had an impressive run, also ranking first for both the three-year (22.8% return) and five-year periods (19.0% return).

That said, Selector's High Conviction Equity Fund ranked 27th for the fourth quarter, returning 2.6% before tax and management fees.

Of the 139 funds surveyed, the median manager returned 23.8% for the year, equal to the benchmark S&P/ASX 300.

The upper quartile of funds returned 26.4% for 2019, significantly higher than the benchmark.

Mercer Australian Equities Researcher Yee Hou Seck said the fourth quarter was particularly strong for Australia's share fund managers.

"Mercer's latest Australian Shares Investment Manager Performance Survey reveals that 2019's fourth quarter was the strongest performing quarter from the median manager last year, relative to the benchmark," he said.

"On a full-year basis, the median manager finished up in line with the benchmark, recovering from negative alpha during the first two quarters of the year."

The median manager returned 1.3% in the fourth quarter, compared to the 0.7% for the S&P/ASX 300 benchmark. The upper quartile of funds surveyed returned 2.0% in the same quarter, compared to 0.3% for the lower quartile.

Seck said the benchmark's modest fourth quarter was offset by a particularly strong year.

"The Australian equity market finished the year with a more moderate fourth quarter, particularly relative to global equity markets," he said.

"Nevertheless, the S&P/ASX 300 Index had its strongest year since 2009, driven by widespread policy easing from Central Banks globally, boosting investor sentiment and equity valuations."

The top performing funds for the year allocated their assets wisely.

"The top quartile funds for the full year were generally overweight Healthcare, Materials, Consumer Discretionary, Industrials and Information Technology," Seck said.

"BHP and Macquarie Group were among the large cap stocks carrying the S&P/ASX 300 Index over the quarter, and those without exposure to these stocks suffered relative to the index.

"On a one-year basis, those stocks were also the leading performers, in addition to Wesfarmers, Transurban and Fortescue Metals Group."

The S&P/ASX MidCap 50 Index continued to outperform the S&P/ASX 300 in the December quarter, driven by Xero, BlueScope Steel and Virgin Money UK.

Seck said the broad cohort of fund managers were aided by a rally in previously out-of-favour industries.

These include oil producers such as Santos and Beach Energy, as well as building materials company BlueScope Steel.

He exemplifies growth funds ECP Asset Management and Hyperion Asset Management, as well as value manager AllianceBernstein, as benefiting from this rally, achieving top quartile returns in 2019.

The top 10 rankings for returns for 2019 (before tax and management fees) were:

  1. Selector High Conviction Equity Fund - 39.2%
  2. Regal Australian Long Short Equity Fund - 38.2%
  3. ECP AM All Cap - 36.4%
  4. Collins St Value Fund - 36.2%
  5. BlackRock Equitised Long Short - 34.4%
  6. Hyperion Australian Growth - 34.1%
  7. CBG Australian Equities - 34.0%
  8. IOOF MultiMix Wholesale Australian Equities - 33.2%
  9. Panther Trust Australian Shares - 31.8%
  10. Australian Eagle Growth - 31.1%

Read more: SelectorECPRegalMercerYee Hou SeckAllianceBernsteinAustralian EagleBlackRockCBGCollins StHyperion Asset ManagementIOOFMacquarie GroupPanther Trust
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
BlackRock wakes up to climate change
IOOF identifies 67 high risk advisers
PIMCO a hit with Aussie instos
Masterfunds up $26 billion
New super fund targets millennials
Spaceship goes on executive hiring spree
Super fund names advice head
Wealth giants shrink advertising budgets
Super fund rebrands
Industry funds dominate satisfaction
Editor's Choice
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:09PM
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:25PM
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Job boom expected in 2020
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Close to a third of wealth management organisations are looking to boost staff numbers this year, with sales roles expected to be most in demand.
Spaceship goes on executive hiring spree
HARRISON WORLEY
Spaceship has boosted its executive team through the appointment of three executives, including a former leader of Macquarie and Bennelong Asset Management.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something sfKOiARv