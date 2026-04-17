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Investment

Aussie private credit shows strength, lures offshore investors: Report

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 17 APR 2026   12:25PM
A new report reveals the strength of Australia's private credit sector compared to global markets, which is attracting substantial offshore capital, particularly from high-net-worth individuals, family offices and insurance companies.

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Read more: AICAustralian Investment CouncilNavleen PrasadPreqin
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Editor's Choice

Vale Mark Johnson

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:06AM
Mark Johnson, a founding leader of Macquarie Group, has passed away.

Inflation hits 4.3%, RBA says it remains 'too high'

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:37PM
Australia's inflation rose to 4.3% in the 12 months to September, according to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

Cbus creates new role for legal operations

MATTHEW WAI  |   11:33AM
Cbus has welcomed a legal specialist to join the fund in a newly created role of group head of legal operations and strategy, bringing relevant experience from regulators ASIC and APRA.

Dexus to pay $30m in legal bills for leaked airport data case

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:26PM
The Supreme Court of NSW has ordered Dexus to cover close to $30 million in legal costs incurred by Melbourne Airport owner Australia Pacific Airports Corporation (APAC) and its shareholders, after the property giant lost a court fight over claims it improperly shared confidential data while trying ...

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