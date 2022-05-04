Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Aussie private capital on the rise: Report

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 MAY 2022   12:44PM

Australia's private capital industry reached a record $90 billion in assets under management at June 2021, according to Australian Investment Capital (AIC) and Preqin's most recent report.

The 2022 Private Capital Market Yearbook report also recorded $26 billion in uncommitted capital held by Australian-focused private capital fund managers last year.

Private equity and venture capital, which accounts for half of private capital assets under management, saw high deal volumes in 2021.

The aggregate value of private equity deals reached $20.1 billion, which was 20% more than the previous peak of $16.8 billion achieved in 2019.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

Meanwhile, venture capital deals set an all-time record of $7.9 billion, doubling the previous year's $3.9 billion.

Agriculture and farmland remains the top primary industry for capital secured in Australia (excluding private equity funds focused on natural resources), accounting for a third of the total capital raised in unlisted infrastructure and natural resources between 2020 and 2021.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

"Private capital continued to find new investment opportunities despite the disruption caused by border closures and the extended impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," Australian Investment Council interim chief executive Jonathan Kelly said.

Dave Lowery, senior vice president and head of research insights at Preqin said: "Australia's sophisticated and mature private capital market remains attractive. With returns of 17.8% (median net IRR) for Australia-focused funds with fund vintages from 2012 to 2019, fund performance topped North America, Europe, and Rest of World."

Lowery added that Australia is increasingly seen as a desirable destination and hub for institutional investment, with the active participation of both international and local fund managers.

"We believe that private capital will play a key role in the country's economic recovery, due to the sector holding $26 billion in available funds for investment," he said.

Private debt was the fastest-growing asset class in Australia, despite only constituting 2% of total private capital assets under management. Its AUM grew 144% over the period.

Direct lending funds accounted for 36% of the deals and 25% of the total sum raised at final close.

"Private debt managers are an increasingly important source of funds for small to mid-sized Australian companies, as the commercial banks impose tighter lending conditions in response to regulatory pressures," Kelly said.

"Businesses are also responding to the commercial approach and flexible debt packages offered by the private debt segment, which increases the capacity to invest in growth initiatives."

Foreign investment has also increased, comprising 49% of investors today compared to 18% two decades ago.

Read more: PreqinAustralian Investment CapitalDave LoweryJonathan KellyAustralian Investment Council
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Investment Council chief executive steps down
Investors dig deeper for alternative assets
Preqin acquires Colmore
Preqin expands local team
Aussie PE, VC assets hit milestone
Super funds hunt for co-investment deals
Super funds overlook VC potential
ASIC relaxes IPO red tape
Hedge funds record best month since GFC
Super fee obsession must stop

Editor's Choice

Hostplus tops super ranks to March

CHLOE WALKER
With an 11.7% return for the year ending March 31, Hostplus' Balanced option ranked first in Rainmaker's latest super performance tables.

Pallas Capital adds key distribution role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The head of investment sales and key accounts at First Sentier Investors has joined the real estate investment manager as head of distribution, wealth.

Partners Group selects RE for new fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Partners Group has launched a new private debt fund in Australia and appointed Equity Trustees as responsible entity.

Reserve Bank fallout after hawkish pivot

ANDREW MCKEAN
Yesterday, the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised markets by lifting the cash rate target for the first time in over a decade.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.