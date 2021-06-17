Aussie PE, VC assets hit milestone

Australian private equity and venture capital firms' assets reached a record high of $18.4 billion (US$14bn), according to new research.

The Alternative Assets in Asia-Pacific report compiled by Preqin saw a 20% jump in the total capital raised by Australia-focused private capital funds in 2020 compared to the prior year.

During 2020, 14 Australia-focused real estate funds reached final close, down 63% compared with 2019; aggregate capital raised fell by a marginally lower 54%, to total $1.5 billion.

Gresham Property's Fund No. 7 raised $756 million via real estate debt. This was the biggest close in Australia in the past two years. Brisbane-based Cedar Pacific Student Accommodation Fund II, with $500 million, was the third-largest raising in Australia.

In terms of farmland assets, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets closed its $1 billion MIRA Agriculture Fund in October 2019, outpacing New Forests' Australia New Zealand Forest Fund 3 with $873 million and Pacific Equity Partners' Secure Assets Fund with $360 million.

Preqin predicts that in Asia Pacific, total private capital assets will hit $7.9 trillion (US$6tn) in four years' time.

Excluding hedge funds, the amount of dry powder held by fund managers across the region also sits at a record of $584.6 billion (US$446bn) as of April 2021.

The majority (77%) of this capital ready for deployment is held by private equity and venture capital fund managers in the region, followed by real estate (10%).

Venture capital is most popular in Greater China as 46% of its private assets are allocated to this strategy.

Japan-based private equity assets on the other hand focused on buyouts, which have reached $28.8 billion (US$22bn).

Despite significant growth, navigating Asia Pacific's private capital market remains complex, the report said.

"While many uncertainties remain, the industry has learned to play the long game. As the search for global diversification and return-enhancement intensifies, we expect investors to support the continued expansion of the alternatives industry in this fast-maturing region," it reads.

Preqin chief executive and founder Mark O'Hare said Asia Pacific has been an engine driving global growth for more than a decade now and is in the middle of an historic transformation.

"Investor demand to access this fast-growing and diverse region remains robust, while structural challenges to deploy capital are easing. The dawn of the Asian Age - or rather the re-emergence of the region's economic dominance on the world stage - has been widely anticipated," he said.