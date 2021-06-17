NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Aussie PE, VC assets hit milestone

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 17 JUN 2021   12:21PM

Australian private equity and venture capital firms' assets reached a record high of $18.4 billion (US$14bn), according to new research.

The Alternative Assets in Asia-Pacific report compiled by Preqin saw a 20% jump in the total capital raised by Australia-focused private capital funds in 2020 compared to the prior year.

During 2020, 14 Australia-focused real estate funds reached final close, down 63% compared with 2019; aggregate capital raised fell by a marginally lower 54%, to total $1.5 billion.

Gresham Property's Fund No. 7 raised $756 million via real estate debt. This was the biggest close in Australia in the past two years. Brisbane-based Cedar Pacific Student Accommodation Fund II, with $500 million, was the third-largest raising in Australia.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

In terms of farmland assets, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets closed its $1 billion MIRA Agriculture Fund in October 2019, outpacing New Forests' Australia New Zealand Forest Fund 3 with $873 million and Pacific Equity Partners' Secure Assets Fund with $360 million.

Preqin predicts that in Asia Pacific, total private capital assets will hit $7.9 trillion (US$6tn) in four years' time.

Excluding hedge funds, the amount of dry powder held by fund managers across the region also sits at a record of $584.6 billion (US$446bn) as of April 2021.

The majority (77%) of this capital ready for deployment is held by private equity and venture capital fund managers in the region, followed by real estate (10%).

Venture capital is most popular in Greater China as 46% of its private assets are allocated to this strategy.

Japan-based private equity assets on the other hand focused on buyouts, which have reached $28.8 billion (US$22bn).

Despite significant growth, navigating Asia Pacific's private capital market remains complex, the report said.

"While many uncertainties remain, the industry has learned to play the long game. As the search for global diversification and return-enhancement intensifies, we expect investors to support the continued expansion of the alternatives industry in this fast-maturing region," it reads.

Preqin chief executive and founder Mark O'Hare said Asia Pacific has been an engine driving global growth for more than a decade now and is in the middle of an historic transformation.

"Investor demand to access this fast-growing and diverse region remains robust, while structural challenges to deploy capital are easing. The dawn of the Asian Age - or rather the re-emergence of the region's economic dominance on the world stage - has been widely anticipated," he said.

Read more: Asia PacificPreqinAustralia New Zealand Forest FundCedar Pacific Student Accommodation Fund IIGresham PropertyMacquarie InfrastructureMark O'HareMIRA Agriculture FundPacific Equity Partners
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Citi appoints head of global asset managers
Vanguard head jumps to industry fund
Super funds hunt for co-investment deals
PEXA to IPO in June
New lead for Mercer Sentinel
APAC lagging on net zero goal: Survey
Fund manager COO resigns, chair named
Aware Super, Macquarie to acquire Vocus
Link flags PEXA listing
NZ Super Fund adds board member

Editor's Choice

ClearView risk chief joins IOOF

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:43PM
IOOF has appointed ClearView's chief risk officer to a newly created role, with ClearView nabbing the former chief of risk for Commonwealth Bank's wealth management arm.

Verve Super launches gender diversity index

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
Verve Super has launched a gender diversity index and will subsequently change how it allocates members' funds based on how Australian companies perform against the index.

Plenary hires team of seven from AMP Capital

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:18PM
Plenary has bolstered its funds management business, nabbing seven professionals who all worked on one AMP Capital fund.

ASIC takes on NAB for fee-for-no service breaches

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
The corporate regulator is fighting tooth and nail to make National Australia Bank pay a hefty penalty for charging customers fees in return for no service.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.