Aussie, Lendi to merge

Lendi and Commonwealth Bank have entered into an agreement to merge Lendi with Aussie Home Loans.

The merged business will maintain a multi-brand strategy but Lendi will also access the more recognisable Aussie brand name and its national network of 970 brokers and 210 stores, boosting distribution.

Lendi shareholders will hold the majority shareholding of 55% in the merged business while Aussie's owner, CBA, will hold 45% and continue to provide funding for the Aussie Select branded home loan product.

"The merger is another important step in the almost 29-year evolution of Aussie as Australia's leading retail mortgage broker," Aussie chief executive James Symond said.

"We are currently posting record lending volumes through our network of over 970 brokers and over 210 stores and, by underpinning Lendi's technology across our national broker network, we will further accelerate this growth and momentum."

Lendi also announced that one of its long-term partners and shareholders, ANZi (a subsidiary of ANZ), had indicated that it is supportive in principle of the transaction, including the investment of an additional capital amount to the merged group.

"This is an exceptional opportunity to drive the growth and digitisation of two companies that have led disruptive change for the benefit of customers in the Australian home loan market," Lendi chief executive David Hyman said.

"Lendi was born digital. Our technology, platform and people have revolutionised not only how Australians access home loans but also market transparency.

"The role of digital technology in strengthening customer outcomes, compliance and operational agility is only growing in importance and by coming together with a robust and trusted business-like Aussie, we will be able to drive even stronger outcomes for more homeowners and brokers alike."