Aussie investors unhappy with pandemic performance

Australian investors are considerably more dissatisfied with portfolio performance than their global peers, according to bfinance's mid-year Asset Owner Survey.

Over 40% of super fund respondents in Australia have been dissatisfied with the performance of their direct property portfolios relative to stated benchmarks and targets, whereas this figure is noticeably lower for global respondents with just 23% dissatisfied.

The global consultancy received responses from 368 investors with combined assets of approximately US$11 trillion. There were more than 30 responses from Australian investors from superannuation funds as well as some insurance companies and endowment trusts.

Performance is optimistic on a global level with 82% of global investors were satisfied with performance during the pandemic.

In addition, the vast majority of investors were satisfied with the performance of their risk management processes but 35% are making changes to risk as a result of COVID-19.

On the other hand, 33% of investors already invested in distressed or opportunistic strategies that seek to benefit from the pandemic fallout. A further 22% have not yet done this but plan to in the coming months.

bfinance found only 25% of respondents are changing their strategic asset allocation this year with most happy with the results of actively managed strategies across asset classes.

In Australia, this was much higher as 37% of super funds indicated they had already changed their strategic asset allocation since the pandemic or plan to do so by the end of 2020.

bfinance Australian senior director Frithjof van Zyp said: "The sudden introduction of the super early release scheme will have likely further contributed to superfunds having to rethink their strategic asset allocations."

The survey revealed trouble areas with 64% of alternative risk premia investors, 53% of emerging market investors and 48% of hedge fund investors were dissatisfied with the performance in those strategies.

bfinance head of investment content Kathryn Saklatvala said: "It is great to see the majority of investors reporting satisfaction with overall portfolio performance, risk management and active management results across the majority of asset classes, although there are important changes underway on all fronts."

"While such periods are uncomfortable, they are also crucially informative for investors seeking to understand the diversification and resilience of portfolios, the discipline and skill of asset managers, and the weak-points in risk management capabilities or processes."