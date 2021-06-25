NEWS
Investment

Aussie investors optimistic about returns

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 25 JUN 2021   12:22PM

Australians hope that their diversified portfolios will continue to achieve double-digit returns as the pandemic shifts the economy to recovery phase, a new survey finds.

Aussie participants in the 2021 Natixis global survey said COVID-19 has not dampened their returns expectations, despite lowering this figure to 13.5% compared to the 13.8% they reported last year.

Some 62% of participants were not impacted by the fallout from the pandemic in terms of job loss, illness or financial setback. As a result, many reported feeling positive and confident about their financial security and the performance of their investments. About 81% said they felt financially secure.

Attitudes toward retirement were also positive, with 73% reporting they are confident they will be financially secure in their later years, despite 61% stating that they will need to work longer to do this.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

Conversely, a separate study in the US found Americans are more pessimistic about financial security in retirement as over one third will have to delay retiring as a result of the pandemic.

Natixis managing director and head of distribution Louise Watson said while 81% of Australian are generally satisfied with their investment performance, many will need to generate higher returns to achieve their retirement outcomes and potentially look to asset classes such as alternatives and real assets to generate higher returns in a low-yield environment.

Some major concerns for Australian investors as they look to the future are slow economic recovery (44%), low interest rates (42%) and market volatility (40%). However, one of the biggest unforeseen challenges is managing the gap between their desire for safety and investment performance.

Natixis Australia chief executive Damon Hambly said it is evident that Australian investors trust their financial advisers (89%) and will need to work with them in this recovery phase of the market to ensure their investment portfolio has the right mix of actively managed funds to achieve the desired result.

The 2021 Natixis Global Survey canvassed 8500 global investors with $131,700 (US$1000,000) of investable assets. About 400 participants were from Australia.

Read more: Damon HamblyLouise WatsonNatixis Australia
