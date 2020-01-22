NEWS
Aussie investment gurus delve into alternatives
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 JAN 2020   12:19PM

Australia's investment elite are backing alternatives over the coming year and a half, with an eye towards mitigating market volatility and generating solid returns.

Real assets such as infrastructure and real estate continue to be the Australian investor's strong suit, with private credit also of great interest for the coming 18 months.

The findings, released by JP Morgan Asset Management, revealed 58% of investors surveyed will be allocating more funds to infrastructure, while a further 45% said they will be upping their real estate allocations.

Similarly, 38% of investors intend to add to their private credit exposure over the next 18 months, with investors feeling optimistic about hedge funds. Of those surveyed, 40% said they would be maintaining their holdings in hedge funds, while 30% said they would be increasing their allocations. Only 9% said they intended to reduce their allocations.

JP Morgan Asset Management Australia chief executive Rachel Farrell said the shift towards alternatives will help strengthen portfolio resilience and generative returns.

"We're seeing Australian clients delving into alternatives across the risk spectrum as they look to strengthen returns, mitigate volatility or generate income," she said.

"Given high stock market valuations and low bond yields, alternatives can offer investors an interesting source of both income and alpha, especially for those who are taking a more outcome-oriented approach. Greater diversification into alternatives can also help strengthen portfolio resilience."

The survey also revealed that investors are bullish on the market continuing to perform after a stellar 2019, with nearly half (45%) responding that they will not be changing their equities allocation for the next 18 months. One third of the investors (32%) said they intend to add to their equities exposures.

Fixed income products are not winning investor's fancy, with 36% of respondents planning to decrease their holdings over the next year and a half.

JP Morgan Asset Management global market strategist Kerry Craig said that riskier products are likely to continue to perform despite investor jitters.

"After a year in which nearly every asset class performed strongly, no one is expecting a repeat in 2020," he said.

"Investors are cautious and rightly so, however, with the imminent threat of recession receding, riskier assets are likely to mildly outperform in the coming year."

The survey shows interest in multi-asset strategies is relatively mixed, with 48% of investors intending to maintain their allocations over the coming 18 months.

For the 135 investment professionals surveyed, market cycle fluctuations and monetary policy are the two macro themes impacting their immediate asset allocation decision making.

Craig said investors are restructuring their portfolios to continue to generate alpha in this environment.

"Investors are already anticipating inevitable market cycle changes and taking steps now to fortify their portfolios," he said.

"Meanwhile, with central banks seemingly united in their commitment to deploying unconventional monetary stimulus tools at their disposal to support growth, they are mindful that the squeeze on income will intensify in a continued low interest rate environment."

This is reflected in the survey's findings, with investors looking globally to diversify their portfolios.

The survey revealed 30% of investors plan to decrease their exposure to Australian assets in the coming 18 months, while India (39%) and China (35%) are attracting our investment professional's capital. Additionally, emerging markets are set to attract the capital of nearly half of those surveyed (47%).

The respondents of the JP Morgan Asset Management survey attended briefings in Melbourne and Sydney during December 2019, and include investment professionals from superannuation funds, pension funds, investment consultants, family offices, insurers, sovereign wealth funds and financial advisory services.

Read more: JP Morgan Asset Management AustraliaKerry CraigRachel Farrell
VIEW COMMENTS
