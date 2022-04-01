Aussie instos commit $50bn to UK projects

AustralianSuper and IFM Investors are among several local institutions that will splash their cash on clean energy, technology, and infrastructure projects in the UK in the coming years.

Overnight the UK government announced major investments from AustralianSuper, Fortescue Metals Group, IFM Investors, Lendlease, Macquarie, and Worley that will drive the green energy transition, create thousands of jobs, and increase housing stock.

IFM Investors has committed to investing $5.27 billion over the next five years to both maintain existing assets, like Manchester and East Midlands airports, and a new net zero fund that will support electrification, carbon capture and solar power projects.

"IFM is owned by pension funds and invests, over the long term, on behalf of pension funds, their members, and other long-term investors. We have been investing in core UK infrastructure for decades and now are planning to almost double our investment over the next five years," IFM Investors chief executive David Neal said.

"We believe the deployment of pension capital in partnership with the UK government will be critical to supporting the UK's energy transition and net zero ambitions over the next 25 years."

AustralianSuper will invest $14 billion in the next five years, $8.7 billion of which will be part of its recent joint venture with British Land to deliver the Canada Water Masterplan.

Meanwhile, Macquarie plans to support $21 billion of infrastructure investments by 2030, including offshore wind, gigabit broadband and hydrogen hub projects. Macquarie already backs half of the country's existing offshore wind capacity, the government noted.

Lendlease has committed $9.65 billion to regeneration projects in London and Birmingham which is expected to created employment opportunities and deliver new low carbon homes, while both Fortescue and Worley will create 1000 new jobs each through the former's recent acquisition of Williams Advanced Engineering in Oxford and the latter's planned UK expansion.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson said: "I'm proud that some of Australia's leading businesses have chosen to invest in the UK, recognising opportunities across the globe in our dynamic and forward-looking economy."

"The fantastic schemes announced today will turbocharge the government's efforts to create jobs and growth in every part of the country and put the UK at the cutting edge of the green industrial revolution. This is Global Britain in action - building new partnerships with friends and allies around the globe to create prosperity at home."