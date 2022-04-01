Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Aussie instos commit $50bn to UK projects

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 1 APR 2022   12:43PM

AustralianSuper and IFM Investors are among several local institutions that will splash their cash on clean energy, technology, and infrastructure projects in the UK in the coming years.

Overnight the UK government announced major investments from AustralianSuper, Fortescue Metals Group, IFM Investors, Lendlease, Macquarie, and Worley that will drive the green energy transition, create thousands of jobs, and increase housing stock.

IFM Investors has committed to investing $5.27 billion over the next five years to both maintain existing assets, like Manchester and East Midlands airports, and a new net zero fund that will support electrification, carbon capture and solar power projects.

"IFM is owned by pension funds and invests, over the long term, on behalf of pension funds, their members, and other long-term investors. We have been investing in core UK infrastructure for decades and now are planning to almost double our investment over the next five years," IFM Investors chief executive David Neal said.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

"We believe the deployment of pension capital in partnership with the UK government will be critical to supporting the UK's energy transition and net zero ambitions over the next 25 years."

AustralianSuper will invest $14 billion in the next five years, $8.7 billion of which will be part of its recent joint venture with British Land to deliver the Canada Water Masterplan.

Meanwhile, Macquarie plans to support $21 billion of infrastructure investments by 2030, including offshore wind, gigabit broadband and hydrogen hub projects. Macquarie already backs half of the country's existing offshore wind capacity, the government noted.

Lendlease has committed $9.65 billion to regeneration projects in London and Birmingham which is expected to created employment opportunities and deliver new low carbon homes, while both Fortescue and Worley will create 1000 new jobs each through the former's recent acquisition of Williams Advanced Engineering in Oxford and the latter's planned UK expansion.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson said: "I'm proud that some of Australia's leading businesses have chosen to invest in the UK, recognising opportunities across the globe in our dynamic and forward-looking economy."

"The fantastic schemes announced today will turbocharge the government's efforts to create jobs and growth in every part of the country and put the UK at the cutting edge of the green industrial revolution. This is Global Britain in action - building new partnerships with friends and allies around the globe to create prosperity at home."

Read more: IFM InvestorsAustralianSuperMacquarieLendleaseWorleyFortescue Metals GroupBoris JohnsonDavid Neal
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Sydney Airport deal completes
AustralianSuper in $3.58bn telecoms acquisition
Thirty-eight super funds face sustainability issues: APRA
Ashurst launches super offering, hires
AustralianSuper appoints first chief operating officer, hires in New York
CareSuper risk chief departs
Hostplus commits to net zero
BTIG opens new office, hires leads
AustralianSuper announces joint venture
BT superannuation lead joins Citi

Editor's Choice

Labor promises cheap childcare, climate action

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
In his reply to the 2022 Federal Budget, opposition leader Anthony Albanese has promised cheaper childcare and an investment in renewable energy.

New distribution head at Perennial

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Perennial Partners has a new head of distribution and a new institutional sales director.

LGIAsuper expands leadership as acquisition completes

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
LGIAsuper has finalised its acquisition of Suncorp's superannuation business, adding to its executive team in the process.

Australia imposes further sanctions on Russia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Australia has increased the economic costs to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, by applying an additional tariff of 35% for all imports from Russia and its ally Belarus.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
4

Chief Economists Forum 

APR
8

Chief Economists Forum 

MAY
24-25

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The scope of the Quality of Advice Review under the draft Terms of Reference is:

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jim McKay

MANAGING DIRECTOR
WARAKIRRI ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From Hobart to Melbourne and across the nation, Warakirri Asset Management managing director Jim McKay is sowing the seeds and reaping the rewards of Australia's prosperous agricultural industry. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.