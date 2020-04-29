Aussie funds bleed $4bn in March

Investors redeemed over $3.8 billion from local managed funds in April, in the largest monthly net outflows on record, according to Calastone.

So far, November 2018 has been the only month with material net outflows in Australia as investors responded to global volatility, followed by a modest net outflow in February 2019 when the Royal Commission's findings were released.

March outflows of over $3.8 billion beat them both but the redemptions began to slow down in April, said Calastone , which says it covers 95% of local platforms and 75% of funds management firms with automated transactions.

"The magnitude of redemptions in March illustrates the effect COVID-19 is having on investment momentum in Australia, where aside from modest volatility events, the market has seen month-on-month net inflows over a long period of time," Calstone head of Australia and New Zealand Ross Fox said.

Australian behaviour was largely in line with international markets: Hong Kong investors redeemed net $2.7 billion from funds while UK investors pulled out about $7.3 billion.

"Flows were mostly from bond funds, as was the case in Asia and Europe where political uncertainty produced more volatility throughout 2019 relative to Australia," the company said.

"While many investors elected to add to portfolios in March, with the ASX 200 bouncing around in a range of 25-30% below its February peak and long term interest rates at historical lows, the impact for the funds management sector has been more acute as investor redemptions compound the effects of market downgrades and reduced asset bases."

Separate research from Cerulli Associates said in the US, investors pulled approximately US $320 billion from mutual funds and ETFs during March, although there are asset classes such as passive US equity ($40.9 billion) that were exempt from the general trend.

"The demand for passive US equity likely stems from investors reallocating into high-quality, low-cost equity index-tracking products to take advantage of the more attractive prices that resulted from the severe equity market declines," it said.?