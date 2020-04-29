NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Investment
Sponsored by
Aussie funds bleed $4bn in March
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 APR 2020   12:27PM

Investors redeemed over $3.8 billion from local managed funds in April, in the largest monthly net outflows on record, according to Calastone.

So far, November 2018 has been the only month with material net outflows in Australia as investors responded to global volatility, followed by a modest net outflow in February 2019 when the Royal Commission's findings were released.

March outflows of over $3.8 billion beat them both but the redemptions began to slow down in April, said Calastone , which says it covers 95% of local platforms and 75% of funds management firms with automated transactions.

"The magnitude of redemptions in March illustrates the effect COVID-19 is having on investment momentum in Australia, where aside from modest volatility events, the market has seen month-on-month net inflows over a long period of time," Calstone head of Australia and New Zealand Ross Fox said.

Australian behaviour was largely in line with international markets: Hong Kong investors redeemed net $2.7 billion from funds while UK investors pulled out about $7.3 billion.

"Flows were mostly from bond funds, as was the case in Asia and Europe where political uncertainty produced more volatility throughout 2019 relative to Australia," the company said.

"While many investors elected to add to portfolios in March, with the ASX 200 bouncing around in a range of 25-30% below its February peak and long term interest rates at historical lows, the impact for the funds management sector has been more acute as investor redemptions compound the effects of market downgrades and reduced asset bases."

Separate research from Cerulli Associates said in the US, investors pulled approximately US $320 billion from mutual funds and ETFs during March, although there are asset classes such as passive US equity ($40.9 billion) that were exempt from the general trend.

"The demand for passive US equity likely stems from investors reallocating into high-quality, low-cost equity index-tracking products to take advantage of the more attractive prices that resulted from the severe equity market declines," it said.?

Read more: CalastoneCerulli Associates
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Former Link Fund Solutions operations lead in new role
Climate threat pushes Aussies to sustainability
Calastone wins mandate
Platform distribution lead departs
Calastone blockchain goes live
OneVue, Mainstream automate cross-platform transfers
Blockchain comes to managed funds
Blockchain saving mutual funds US$2.6bn
Product agnostic planners boost ETFs
Calastone adopts blockchain
Editor's Choice
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY  |   12:48PM
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:33PM
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something wl5Vktoa