General
Aussie financial firms struggle to manage risk: Study
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 9 JUN 2020   12:12PM

Australian financial firms are struggling to keep up with the pace of technological change, with two thirds of executives revealing that risks are emerging more rapidly than ever before.

More than 70 Australian senior risk executives from the major banks, insurers and wealth managers participated in the global study from Accenture, which found that only 8% of those surveyed believe they are fully capable of assessing the risks of adopting artificial intelligence across their businesses.

Fewer still, believed they could fully assess the risks associated with robotic process automation (6%) and blockchain (7%).

Accenture urged Australia's risk executives to adapt their approaches to better face the heightened pace of change and threats - lest their organisations face unforeseen consequences.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

"Risk and compliance functions are undoubtedly under immense pressure following the Banking Royal Commission and now, with COVID-19," Accenture Australia and New Zealand managing director Tales Lopes said.

"In fact, COVID-19 is showing us that holistic risk management is more urgent than ever, putting additional pressure on banks to have the right capabilities in place."

At the centre of holistic risk management is robust data and analytics, he said.

"This means that financial institutions must prioritise risk data management systems, whilst ensuring quality, security and transparency, providing new reports for multiple purposes," Lopes said.

"Robust data analytics is more crucial than ever, particularly now during a global pandemic of unprecedented proportions, enabling risk managers to generate insights and risk strategies in these uncertain times."

The report found the top three obstacles to implementing better data analytics across their risk teams were "data residing in silos, lack of clarity around regulation, and integration challenges with legacy systems".

Positively, 70% of Australian respondents said they are working to improve their ability to collect enterprise-wide data, while 62% said they are honing their ability to analyse it.

Australia's risk management teams also face the ongoing threat of cyber-crime, financial crime and privacy concerns, Lopes said.

"We know that there has been an increase in the number of domains that have been registered globally to support a wide array of malicious activity, including credential harvesting, carding fraud and malware installation," he said.

While these technologies may present risks to organisations, they can also improve the risk-readiness of management teams themselves.

"New and emerging technologies such as machine learning, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence are being deployed to help manage this data and mitigate these risks; however the success of these technologies will require Australian compliance leaders to skill up, to build and articulate the desired outcomes," Lopes said.

"Automating certain compliance tasks can allow compliance professionals to focus on conduct and risk culture, ensuring the mistakes of yesterday are not repeated.

"The stakes have never been higher, and ongoing remediation programs are strong reminders of the consequences of improper compliance and risk monitoring."

Read more: RiskAccenture AustraliaTales LopesBanking Royal CommissionTechnology
