Investment
Aussie ETF investors got oil bets wrong before crash
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 23 APR 2020   4:39PM

Australians last week poured $35 million in the country's only ETF tracking crude oil futures, and were stung hard when WTI May contracts slipped into negative territory in Monday's trading.

BetaShares Crude Oil Index ETF (OOO) tracks an index composed of WTI crude oil future contracts, focusing on shorter-dated deliveries, and is the only such ETF exposure in Australia.

Last week, OOO attracted the second-highest inflows of all ETFs in Australia (second to a shorting ETF), as investors put in net $35 million, likely expecting oil prices to stabilise after the recent OPEC deal to cut down production by 30% in the wake of an oversupply.

On Monday, May WTI futures contracts slipped into negative territory for the first time, as COVID-19 shutdowns continue to bog down demand and traders run out of space to store oil.

It's not only Australian investors that were caught wrong footed on the direction of WTI futures.

In the US, investors poured over US $1 billion into the United States Oil ETF (USO), Bloomberg reported.

Oil prices' crash has made OOO the worst-performing ETF for all listed on the ASX. It ended Friday down nearly -70% since the start of the year, as well as on a 12-month basis.

On Thursday, BetaShares announced the ETF will replace its exposure to future contracts with one-month maturities (June for the ETF, as it doesn't have May exposure) to three-month maturities (September) as it sees the risk of June contracts trading at negative prices.

"While this change can be expected to temporarily result in a higher level of tracking error for fund performance relative to the index than otherwise would be the case (as the index will continue to reflect the one-month contract), BetaShares considers that the longer-dated future contract should have lower volatility, and that exposure to it should reduce the risk of the fund and unitholders experiencing a permanent loss of capital," it said

"Given the high level of risk in the global oil markets, investors should nevertheless exercise caution."

