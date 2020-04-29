Aussie equities winners, losers revealed

Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.

The coronavirus crash has renewed debate on the merit of active investing over passive, which had struggled in a one-way market marching ever higher.

But not all active strategies are created equal; as the saying goes, you only find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out.

"The volatility associated with COVID-19 may provide active managers the ideal environment in which to outperform," Morningstar said.

"Indeed, history has shown us large market dislocations have been times when good active managers have proven their worth, the best of them delivering lower volatility and greater downside protection than the passive index funds.

"However, such periods also inevitably reveal some lacklustre performers."

Morningstar said the debate should center on the alpha created by good active managers and the value that can be saved avoiding the bad ones, rather than active versus passive strategies.

Currently, passive investment funds account for more than 30% of the funds in the Australian equity market.

Driven by a tsunami of investor money, 2020 looked to be on a trajectory for a repeat of a stellar 2019 before the pandemic hit.

"On 20 Feb 2020, the S&P/ASX 200 Index reached an all-time (intra-day) high of 7,199," Morningstar said.

"But just six weeks later, in early April the market was down around 30% as significant concerns regarding the pandemic and economic issues relating to the virus affected firms globally."

In this environment, momentum trumped value, with only one large value active manager outperformed the index in 2019, the silver-rated Nikko AM Australian Share fund, a value-orientated high-conviction fund.

Eight active managers outperformed the index in 2019, including gold-rated strategies Greencape High Conviction and Greencape Broadcap; silver-rated strategies Bennelong Australian Equities and Hyperion Australian Growth Companies; and bronze-rated Platypus Australian Equities.

"These strategies are notable owing to their longevity, stability, and consistency over the past decade," Morningstar said.

"Importantly, all three fund managers have relatively small but highly talented investment teams which rigorously apply a proven process but are also amongst the best stock-pickers in the Australian market, judiciously avoiding the expensive defensives and highly cyclical oil/mining stocks."

Over the past few years, many institutional and retail investors had started to move away from domestic active management as it was "just not delivering", Morningstar said.

"Many investors believe the 2019 performance of the majority of active managers was simply indicative of a troubled industry—large-cap equity managers failing to consistently deliver returns above the index, but still charging high annual fees," the research house explained.

"While 23 active fund managers in Morningstar's coverage universe outperformed the index, about 60% of the active Australian equity large-cap managers failed to beat the index, on an after-fees basis."

From the beginning of the year until the end of March, 25 active fund managers outperformed the index, with 15 who outperformed in the market highs of 2019 also outperforming in the distressed market of early 2020.

Hyperion Australian Growth Companies, Platypus Australian Equities, Bennelong Australian Equities, Greencape High Conviction, and Greencape Broadcap were standouts, Morningstar said.

However, 60% of active large-cap managers failed to beat the index on an after-fees basis.

In the small cap space, Morningstar found that managers with more liquid portfolios benefited in the Australian market.

"It is important to invest with a long-term view, but company fundamentals can change quickly at the smaller end of the market, particularly in rapidly evolving economic conditions," the research house said.

"Smaller businesses typically have less diversified revenue sources, are more susceptible to idiosyncratic shocks (that is, during a global pandemic), and have greater reliance on equity capital markets for funding.

Because of this, the ability of small cap managers to respond to the rapidly changing environment can have a large impact on their performance, it said.

Assessing assets under management as a proxy for liquidity was an imperfect measure, Morningstar said,

Instead, investors should analyse liquidity by assessing "days to trade" or the time it would take for a strategy to liquidate.

Morningstar's results were varied, with the most liquid strategy being able to sell down 90% of its portfolio in around 10 trading days, while the least-liquid strategy could not achieve that within 250 days.

The most liquid strategy under Morningstar's coverage was Fidelity Future Leaders, which is able to sell down 92% of its portfolio in 10 days.

Less liquid strategies included Perennial Value Smaller Companies, Australian Ethical Australian Share, and Spheria Australian Smaller Companies, which take 60 days or longer to sell down 80% of their portfolios.

Morningstar also revealed which strategies it had upgraded and downgraded during its 2019 fund manager reviews.

It assessed 89 Australian large-cap equities strategies and 36 Australian small-cap strategies. This included 99 unlisted trusts, 17 ETFs, and nine listed investment companies.

Following the review, four unlisted funds were upgraded, while 13 unlisted and listed funds were downgraded.

Upgraded funds included BlackRock Advantage Australian Equity Fund (from bronze to silver), CFS (now First Sentier Investors) Equity Income (from silver to gold), Fidelity Future Leaders (from silver to gold), Platypus Australian Equities (from neutral to bronze).

Downgraded funds include Antares Prof Elite Opportunities, Antares Prof Australian Equities, Antares Prof High Growth Shares, Argo Ord, Bennelong ex-20 Australian Equities, Ironbark Karara Australian Share, Ironbark Karara Australian Small Companies, Merlon WS Australian Share Income, Milton Corporation MLT, Mirrabooka MIR, Spheria Australian Smaller Companies, The Montgomery Fund, Tribeca Alpha Plus.

